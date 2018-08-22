BrewDog’s Over-the-Top Beer Hotel Officially Opens in Ohio on Monday

If you follow craft beer news, you’ve likely heard the hype: Since planning was approved last March, the Scottish brewer BrewDog has been promising to open a beer-focused hotel filled with over-the-top boozy amenities at their new Ohio brewery, which opened in Columbus last August. The original announcement touted in-room perks like IPA on tap, a beer fridge in the shower, and even a luxury suite featuring a hot tub full of beer.

Well, BrewDog has finally revealed the official opening date of this “’hoppiest’ place on Earth”—Monday, August 27—and doggone it if they haven’t delivered on pretty much every promise they made… uh, except for the in-room beer hot tub. Apparently, the health department wasn’t too happy about that one.

The DogHouse—as the 32-room hotel is called—is now being billed as “the world’s first hotel to offer guests a night’s stay inside a brewery,” a fact that is placed front and center. Rooms even provide the chance “to watch the brewers at work from rooms overlooking the state-of-the-art brewing facility.”

Courtesy of BrewDog

Beyond the prospect of waking up to eye contact with a burly, bearded brewer, the rooms also fulfill their pledge to offer an in-room beer tap and shower beer fridge, as well as another fully-stocked beer fridge in your room in case the bathroom happens to be occupied. Pricier suites also offer in-room wet bars.

Courtesy of BrewDog

But accommodations aside, BrewDog says that the beer hotel experience begins as soon as you enter the door. Instead of a “front desk,” the DogHouse has a “lobby bartender” who hands out complimentary beers while checking guests in. And visitors can also partake in activities like stopping by a recently unveiled 6,000-square-foot interactive beer museum or playing beer pong on the patio.

Courtesy of BrewDog

“From welcome pints of Punk IPA and malt massages to brewery views and shower beers, this will be the world’s first and only fully-immersive craft beer experience from check in to check out,” BrewDog co-founder James Watt said in a statement.

Of course, we had to ask about what happened to those in-room beer Jacuzzis. We've reached out to BrewDog for comment and will update this article with their response.

Standard rooms are currently going for about $162 to $182 per night, with a fancy “BrewMaster Suite” topping out at around $284 per night. Reservations can be made at https://www.brewdog.com/usa/doghouse.