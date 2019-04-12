Disney’s Streaming Service Will Include a Show Called ‘Be Our Chef’

In its quest to join Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video as a streaming service giant, this week, Disney teased out what viewers can expect on the new Disney+ platform, which launches November 12. There’s going to be a series from National Geographic called The World According to Jeff Goldblum, which involves “fascinating science and a whole lot of big ideas,” according to a statement; Toy Story fans will also get an animated short series called Forky Asks a Question, starring Forky the spork from Toy Story 4 (set to release this summer). Among other buzzy concepts such as a Frozen 2 documentary and several new additions to the Marvel universe, there were a few food nuggets in the announcement too—including a show called Be Our Chef (which we hummed to the tune of "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast), hosted by The Office’s Angela Kinsey.

Think of Be Our Chef as a reality cooking show à la Chopped and The Great British Baking Show, only Disney-fied. According to Variety, “families from diverse backgrounds” will head to Walt Disney World to compete in themed challenges “based on their family traditions and the magic of Disney.” Ultimately, they’ll have to create a dish that represents their family with a Disney Twist—the grand prize? Said dish will be served at Disney World as a signature menu item. With Kinsey as host, we’re sure there will be plenty of laughs, too.

The other big news is that Supper Club—the production company behind Chef’s Table, 13th, Jiro Dreams of Sushi, and upcoming Street Food—has signed on for an exclusive multi-year production deal with Disney+, reports The Wrap. It involves “franchise-based and original-concept nonfiction programming” with two series already in the works. One is in the Marvel Universe, with a working title of Marvel 616; the other is called Earthkeepers (also working title), a documentary series that highlights conservationists and their work to change how we see the animal kingdom. There’s no word yet on if Supper Club will produce anything food-centric for Disney+—but, based on its past projects, it could be likely.

Customers can sign up for their first year of Disney+ starting in November at $6.99 a month—over that year, the company expects to release more than 25 original series and 10 original films, documentaries, and specials, according to a statement. But while we wait, check out this hack we’ve found from Netflix—a secret code that instantly takes you to all of the cooking shows on the site, so you don’t have to search for them. If you need us, we’ll be watching Salt Fat Acid Heat.