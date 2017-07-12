Diners Caught Running Out on the Bill at Running of the Bulls

Both events are pretty gutsy.
Many people would consider participating in Spain’s Running of the Bulls to be the exhilarating thrill of a lifetime. Since 1924, 15 people have died scurrying from the massive horned beasts as they stampede their way down a 930-yeard cobblestone street in Pamplona. But apparently a group of Italian tourists were interesting in another adrenaline rush – running from the police – after they decided to dine and dash on an over $700 bill at a local restaurant.
According to Italy’s The Local, Spanish police were dispatched just after midnight on Friday when a restaurant reported that 15 Italian tourists had failed to pay their €620 bill. The group was apparently in town for the San Fermin festival – which includes the famous Running of the Bulls – that is taking place from July 6 to 14. Most of the party had opted to dine on the special Menu del San Fermin – which at €40 per person may have been more than they bargained for.
The tourists were eventually convinced to pay their bill, and even decided to leave a 10 percent tip due to their “shame and remorse of conscience,” as the police put it. The authorities later tweeted out a photo of the bill which included 15 shots of liquor – possibly giving an indication as to how they got the cojones to try and leave without paying in the first place.
In the end though, I guess these guys could consider themselves lucky. Sure, they were dragged back to the restaurant with their tail between their legs, but at least they didn’t suffer any physical injuries – unlike some other festival attendees. According to the Associated Press, five people have been gorged since the festival started, with plenty others suffering non-horn-related injuries. Maybe it's better to just enjoy a quiet meal instead (and pay for it, of course).
[h/t The Daily Meal]