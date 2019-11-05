Winter Is Coming, and So Is the Final ‘Game of Thrones’ Whisky

Image zoom Courtesy of Diageo

Although Game of Thrones came to its dramatic conclusion earlier this year, the food and beverage tributes to the show still live on. Johnnie Walker released two more GOT-themed whiskies in August, aptly named "A Song of Ice" and "A Song of Fire”—now, Diageo and HBO have announced the final addition in their Game of Thrones Limited Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection.

Dubbed “Six Kingdoms - Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 15 Years,” the whisky is the ninth bottle in the collection, expected to launch nationwide in December.

The “Six Kingdoms” name is a nod to the series finale, when the seven kingdoms of Westeros (spoiler alert!) become six after Sansa Stark announces that “the North will remain an independent kingdom, as it was for thousands of years” during the Great Council meeting. (Naturally, Bran doesn’t fight her on this.)

Fans will also recognize a drawing of the Three-Eyed Raven splashed across the bottle and its canister—a nod to Bran, aka “the Last Greenseer,” and the all-seeing powers he wields. As for the taste? It’s described as “bold" and "smooth” with notes of vanilla and spice, the result of the whisky maturing in first-fill sherry-seasoned casks and finishing in American Oak ex-bourbon casks. It was produced at Mortlach Distillery in Dufftown, Scotland.

When Six Kingdoms launches in December, it will join the other eight whiskies in the collection that were released earlier this year, named after House Tully, House Stark, House Targaryen, House Lannister, The Night’s Watch, House Greyjoy, House Baratheon, and House Tyrell.

Each 750 milliliter bottle costs $150 are sold at local retailers, as well as ReserveBar.com. It would make a great gift for a Game of Thrones fan; however, be aware that Six Kingdoms will only be available in “extremely limited quantities."