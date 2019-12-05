This Legendary Brooklyn Pizzeria Will Now Ship Anywhere in the Country

Image zoom Courtesy of Goldbelly

Although New York City is packed with storied pizzerias, Di Fara in Brooklyn has to be one of the most famous. We named it one of the best pizza places in the U.S. because of the perfect balance of fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Grana Padano on each pie. Now, thanks to Goldbelly, the rest of the country can finally get in on the magic too.

Starting on December 5 at 12 pm EST, Di Fara’s pizza will be available to ship nationwide via the online food marketplace, bringing a little slice of Brooklyn to all 50 states.

There are two options for customers to choose. First up is a two-pack of the Classic Extra Large Sicilian Square Pizza, which feeds 16 people for $83. It’s topped with a three-cheese blend of fresh buffalo mozzarella, fior di latte, and Parmigiano-Reggiano, as well as tomato sauce, all finished with basil that Domenico “Dom” De Marco—the founder of Di Fara—cut from his own garden. The other option, the Classic Neapolitan Pizza, also has the same toppings, and you can order it in four-pie increments for $83. Shipping is free on both pies.

Di Fara isn’t the only big name to join Goldbelly this year, either. In July, James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Kelly Fields joined forces with the delivery website to send baked goods from Willa Jean, her New Orleans bakery, all around the country. The spread includes Willa Jean’s famous chocolate chip cookies, which are loaded with three types of Valrhona chocolate and sprinkled with sea salt (Nina Compton calls them “a must”); you can also order banana bread, cornbread, chocolate espresso cookies, and more right to your door.

With the holidays only weeks away, they could make a nice gift for the dessert fiend in your life.