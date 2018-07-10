Whole Foods Amazon Prime Day Deals: Everything You Need to Know

Hopefully, you’ve started gearing up for Amazon Prime Day—July 16—already, by picking out exactly what you want to buy for yourself or your home (maybe an Instant Pot, for instance). But there's another reason to get excited about this 36-hour shopping event: If you’re a Whole Foods shopper, you're about to find even more deals at the grocery store.

Whole Foods already offers a 10 percent discount for Amazon Prime members nationwide and free two-hour delivery in 19 cities across the country, but the grocery store is offering even more deals on Prime Day. Here’s how it works:

First of all, you should know that Prime members need to download the Whole Foods app in order to access these discounts (if for some reason you can’t download the app, you can provide the phone number linked to your Prime account at checkout). Now, let's dive into those deals.

From July 11 – 17, Prime members who spent $10 at Whole Foods will receive a $10 credit on Amazon during Prime Day. If you’re a Whole Foods Visa card member, you’ll also receive 10 percent back on up to $400 in purchases from July 14 to 17.

The really good news, however, is that from July 11 – 17, Whole Foods will be offering a whole slew of discounts on some of the store’s most popular products, including cod fillets and sparkling water. Here’s a sample of some of the best deals you’ll be able to find:

Organic strawberries, 1 lb. container, 2/$5

Boneless chicken breasts, $3.99/lb., save 40 percent

Icelandic cod fillets, $8.99/lb., save $6/lb.

Allegro bagged coffee, buy one, get one free

MegaFood Vitamins & Supplements, 30 percent off

RXBAR Protein Bars, all flavors, 2/$3

Waterloo Sparkling Water (12 pack 12 oz. cans), 2/$7

Honey Nut Cheerios, buy one, get one free

Lesley Stowe Raincoast Crisps, $4.99

Self-serve tea cookies by the pound, 40 percent off

And there’s one more perk you might want to check out: If you have yet to try free Whole Foods delivery through Prime Now, you'll get $10 off your order before July 17, plus another $10 credit to use for a future order. Clearly, being a member of Amazon Prime has its upsides.