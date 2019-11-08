The Derry Girls Are Coming to the 'Great British Baking Show' Tent

Image zoom Netflix

Okay, no, Ringo Starr won't be sitting in for Paul Hollywood, and Ricky Gervais won't be whipping up a cake in character as David Brent, but as far as modern crossovers are concerned, this is about as British as they come: This year's "Great Festive Bake Off"—the Great British Baking Show/Bake Off's holiday special—will feature the cast of another popular Netflix transplant from across the pond, Derry Girls.

According to a tweet from Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare on Derry Girls, "The Great Festive Bake Off sees Noel, Sandi, Prue and Paul welcoming brand new bakers to the festive tent for the first time, in the form of the Derry Girls star cast. Baking up some New Year's inspired bakes, and competing for the coveted Star Baker title are Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhan McSweeney."

Coughlan then followed up to answer what is surely two of fans' most pressing questions. "Yes it will air in the States (I dunno when I'll tell you as soon as I do)," she tweeted, followed by, "Yes I now have PTSD when I think about fondant icing."

For those not familiar with Derry Girls, the sitcom is set in the city of Derry in a sometimes overlooked part of the British Isles, Northern Ireland, following five Catholic school girls growing up in the 1990s during the waning decade of the so-called "Troubles" between pro-U.K. unionists and pro-Ireland-reunification nationalists. (For some reason Louisa Harland, who plays Orla, is the odd one out and will not be appearing: Maybe she already knew she was adverse to fondant?)

Regardless, this holiday crossover will air in the United Kingdom on New Year's Day. As Coughlan stated, an American airdate isn't set yet. Perhaps Netflix is saving that announcement as a special gift for Christmas... or since it's a super British affair, maybe they'll save it till Boxing Day!