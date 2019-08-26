Denny's Launches Bourbon Menu (No, You Can't Drink It)

Image zoom Denny's

Denny's has an interesting relationship with alcohol. As an easily recognizable diner chain that's usually open 24 hours, plenty of customers are known for choosing Denny's as their intoxicated after-drinks stop. Seeing as part of their clientele already has a predisposition for drinking, you'd think offering alcohol would be an easy choice — and yet, despite experiments both failed (New York City) and successful (Phoenix) only a tiny percentage of Denny's more than 1,700 locations serve alcohol of any kind. But just because you don't serve drinkable booze doesn't mean you can't try to use it to bring in customers anyway.

Denny's has launched a Big Bourbon Flavors menu purporting to offer guests plenty of bourbon's pleasures without any of its punch. And of course, it's Denny's, so they have you covered 24 hours a day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

If bourbon for breakfast is your bag, Denny's has added its new Apple Bourbon Pancakes, multigrain pancakes made with flaxseeds that, along with brown sugar and cinnamon, have been doused in caramel apple walnut bourbon sauce. Oh yeah, again, it's Denny's, so you also get two eggs, your choice of either two bacon strips or sausages, and hash browns. Plus, not a fluffy pancake fan? You can swap your flapjacks for cream-filled crepes instead.

Moving to more bourbon appropriate hours of the day, Denny's has also added a Bourbon Bacon Burger and a Bourbon Chicken Sizzlin' Skillet. The former is typical cheeseburger fare: cheddar, bacon, fire-roasted peppers and onions, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles — but it's also served with bourbon sauce and on a cheddar cheese bun, which sounds nice. The latter is billed as bourbon-glazed chunks of chicken breast served on a bed of potatoes and broccoli with mushrooms, onions, and peppers.

The Big Bourbon Flavors menu will apparently only be around for a limited time — so if you want to try these items, get to Denny's fast. Just pretend it's 1 a.m. and you are soooooo hungry, dude. That's the bourbon way to do it.