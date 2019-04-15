Del Taco to Add Beyond Meat Plant-Based Crumbles Nationwide

Burgers might be the flagship product of the two biggest rivals in plant-based meat — Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods — but that doesn’t mean they’re only focused on what can go in between a circular bun. For instance, Beyond Meat also sells sausages at Whole Foods; and Impossible Foods said its working towards making a meatless steak. Along those lines, non-burger fast food chains don’t want to be left behind as the Carl’s Jrs. and Burger Kings of the world add plant-based options. To wit, the Southern California-based taco chain Del Taco has announced that it will become the first Mexican fast food chain to partner with Beyond Meat to offer meat-free tacos nationwide.

After a successful test run earlier this year, Del Taco says that Del Taco-seasoned Beyond Meat plant-based crumbles will be available at all 580 locations of the chain starting on April 25. The partnership includes two “Beyond” tacos: the vegan Beyond Avocado Taco and the vegetarian Beyond Taco. The former features Beyond Meat crumbles, hand-sliced avocado, crisp lettuce, and fresh diced tomatoes in a crunchy shell; the latter offers Beyond Meat crumbles, hand-grated cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, and fresh diced tomatoes in a crunchy shell. Additionally, customers can substitute the Beyond Meat crumbles for any protein in any Del Taco menu item — whether it’s burritos, nachos, fries, whatever.

For the record, Del Taco isn’t just chopping up Beyond Burgers and throwing them into tacos. As has been the case in the past with brands like Carl’s Jr., Beyond Meat worked together with the Del Taco culinary team to make sure these Beyond Meat crumbles are unique to the Mexican fast food chain. That said, Beyond Meat probably didn’t have to put in too much overtime to get something that would work for a taco: The company unveiled Beyond Beef — a plant-based ground beef replacement — earlier this year.