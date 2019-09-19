Chicago's Pizza Summit Features a 'Deep Dish Daiquiri' and Pepperoni-Infused Vodka

Image zoom Swill Inn

On Sunday, October 6, Chicago will play host to the fourth annual Chicago Pizza Summit. Billed as a chance to "bring the Chicago pizza community together under one roof for a day filled with pizza,” the two-session event—held this year at the Theater on the Lake—not only features unlimited grub from a dozen pizzerias and restaurants, but also a Chicago Makers Market Pizza Pop-Up "where locally based brands will showcase exclusive pizza-inspired items for sale,” and plenty of other fun including a pop up exhibit from the US Pizza Museum and Chicago-based DJs.

The Summit has you covered on drinks as well. Each $45 ticket comes with three beer tickets—and apparently there will also be pepperoni-infused vodka courtesy of the Austin-based brand Deep Eddy. (Not Chicago, but you make exceptions for pepperoni-infused vodka.) However, the big star of the show will be the "world premiere” of the Deep Dish Daiquiri—a pizza-themed take on the classic cocktail courtesy of The Swill Inn's heralded mixologist (and owner) Dustin Drankiewicz. Yes, as the name implies, the daiquiri only Chicago could dream up includes the usual ingredients like rum and lime juice, but it also uses cherry red tomatoes and basil leaves. Best served with a side of pizza, of course.

Can't attend this year's summit? Luckily, they were willing to share the whole recipe with us so you can celebrate Chicago's pizza culture at home. Muddle two ripe red cherry tomatoes, two torn basil leaves, .75-ounces of fresh lime juice, and .5-ounces of honey syrup together. Add 1.5-ounces DonQ Silver Rum and .25-ounces Maraschino liqueur, then add ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain over an iced glass, then garnish with a basil leaf and one pinch of floated chunky sea salt.

Granted, nothing about the recipe specifically screams "deep dish” other than the fact that it's been invented in Chicago. Still, it's not like you're likely to have ever encouraged a New York-Style Pizza Daiquiri in your life before, so what are you complaining about? "Although we all don't embrace deep dish pizza, it's a Chicago staple and something we all deep down dive into here and there,” Drankiewicz told me via email. "I've always been super simple and classic and thought this would also help represent our city as a whole. Plus the cocktail is absolutely delicious!”

If you want to try this daiquiri in person—as well as food from the likes of Angelo's Stuffed, Aurelio's Pizza, Bacci Pizzeria, Boiler Room, Connies Pizza, Dimo's Gino's East, Home Run Inn, Iltaco Foods, Lou Malnati's, Pizza in a Bag by Taco in a Bag, Slice of Cheesies, and The Original Pizzeria UNO & Due—the Chicago Pizza Summit has just opened up a fresh block of tickets to both the 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. session and the 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. session. You can grab them here.