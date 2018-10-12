This Watch Tells You Exactly How Long to Decant Wine

For any connoisseur, knowing when to drink wine is just as important as knowing how to drink it. Some varietals require a bit of breathing to fully show off their unique characteristics. Others should be sipped immediately upon opening the bottle. But with such a bevy of wines available to us these days, keeping track of which need to be decanted and for how long can be a lot to memorize. So if wine timing is a concern, you may want to accessorize with a first-of-its-kind timepiece that takes the guesswork out of decanting.

Named for the French words for “decant” and “hour,” Décantheure is a Copenhagen-based watchmaker that currently has a Kickstarter going to fund the production of its novel watch concept. The face of the watch tells time, of course, but it also features an outer ring labeled with 30 different wine types and arcs showing their accompanying preferred decanting period. A twist of one of the watches crowns aligns the ring with the hour hand so that you can keep track of just when your wine will be ready for drinking.

Courtesy of Décantheure

The fully-automatic watch (with a manual winding feature also included) features a sapphire crystal front, brushed silk finish stainless steel case, and leather straps available in three sizes and in tan, black, or brown. The back of the watch features a window made of Champagne-bottle-green mineral glass that lets you peek into the mechanics of the Seiko NH35 movement.

Courtesy of Décantheure

Score your own Décantheure for an approximately $199 pledge ($185 if you’re one of the—as of this writing—still-available Early Bird backers) by the campaign's end on November 19, 2018, and the first-run serial-numbered watches will ship worldwide as soon as May 2019.

This isn’t the only wine-related watch we’ve seen recently. Accessory company Analog is also on Kickstarter with The Somm Collection, a line of watches that are not only inspired by various wines, but the cork-based straps are actually dyed with them.