Daytime Emmys 2019: Here Are All the Food TV Winners

Last night, dozens of familiar faces from your TV (and computer) screen descending on the Pasadena Civic Auditorium for the 46th Daytime Emmy Awards, when non-primetime programming and personalities are honored by members of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for their contributions to the medium. Of course, with multiple networks and series devoted to culinary pursuits, food television made quite a showing between the Creative Arts Awards (handed out in a ceremony on May 4) and the main event held on May 5, including categories devoted to culinary-themed shows and hosts. Here's a look at who took home trophies in 2019, including a very well-deserved lifetime achievement:

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Winner: Rachel Ray (syndicated)

Ray’s food-centric talk show beat out fellow nominees Access Live (syndicated), The Dr. Oz Show (syndicated), Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch), and Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda (NBC).

Outstanding Culinary Host

Winner: Valerie Bertinelli (Valerie's Home Cooking, Food Network)

Former actress and current home-cooking queen Bertinelli took home the win in a field of strong nominees which included Giada de Laurentiis, Catherine Fulvio, Pati Jinich, and Molly Yeh.

Outstanding Culinary Program

Winner: Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

Of course with a win for host, it's no surprise Bertinelli's Food Network series might take home this one too. Other nominees included Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network), Cook's Country (PBS), Eat. Race. Win. (Amazon Prime Video), Giada Entertains (Food Network), and Lidia's Kitchen (PBS).

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Winner: Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford (Today Show, NBC)

The Today team-up of Kathie Lee and Hoda is notable for their penchant for drinking wine and inviting our own Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle on dozens of times to talk about it. Before Lee's departure earlier this year, they even tallied up how much wine the pair drank over the course of their run as co-hosts.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Jacques Pépin

Additionally, at the Creative Arts award ceremony held on Saturday, Chef Jacques Pépin accepted a lifetime achievement award for his decades-long career as a cooking instructor to millions of home cooks via his PBS series. Watch Rachel Ray, Gail Simmons, and Andrew Zimmern wish Pépin well in a special video message here.

Here are a few more notable food and travel winners from this past weekend’s award ceremonies:

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Winner: Samantha Brown’s Places to Love (PBS)

Brown also won for "Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children’s or Special Class Program."

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational Program

Winner: Milk Street (PBS) Director Jan Maliszewski

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

Winner: Eat. Race. Win. (Amazon Prime Video)

This series follows the dietary routines and chefs behind the Tour de France competitors.

And in more awards news, bookmark this page for updates on the 2019 James Beard Foundation Award winners.