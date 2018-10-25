David Schwimmer Responds to Beer Thief Doppelgänger With His Own Surveillance Footage

Maybe you saw the news yesterday: On Tuesday, police in the British seaside city of Blackpool posted a photo on Facebook of a man holding a case of beer who was wanted in connection with a theft at a local restaurant. That, in and amongst itself, is not entirely remarkable—but the plea for help went viral after some sarcastic sleuths noticed the man bore a striking resemblance to former Friends actor David Schwimmer. (You know… Ross.)

One person who definitely saw the news: David Schwimmer. To be fair to the actor—whose whereabouts aren’t tracked quite as closely as they were during his Friends heyday—Blackpool Police quick cleared his name, writing, “Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We're so sorry it has to be this way.”

Blackpool Police: "We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date." #CapitalReports @CapLiverpool pic.twitter.com/SbpzCkKopi — CapitalLivNews (@CapitalLivNews) October 24, 2018

However, Schwimmer still decided to get involved in a manner he knows well… comedy. Yesterday, he posted his own video to Facebook with the caption, “Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York.” The video does indeed show the actor inside a New York City supermarket (the Yankees logo is front and center), but—spoiler alert—he’s also carrying a case of beer.

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

The whole thing has certainly been a publicity boon for Schwimmer. The original post from the Blackpool police has been shared well over 100,000 times. Meanwhile, Schwimmer’s parody video has racked up over five million views in less than a day.

However, at this time there's no word on if the Ross Geller lookalike thief has been apprehended. Though clearly stealing is a crime, you gotta sympathize for the guy a bit. You know what they do to people who look like David Schwimmer in the slammer? That’s right. They drag them out to the center of the yard and make them act out scenes from Friends.