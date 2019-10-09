Watch the Trailer for David Chang's New Netflix Show 'Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner'

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Back in July, Netflix announced it was doubling down on celebrity chef David Chang. Yes, his popular show Ugly Delicious would be returning to the streaming platform at some point still TBD, but in the interim, Chang fans would have another series to sink their teeth into: Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner.

Details were originally thin, but they've plumped up nicely: We now have a premiere date, a trailer (yes, footage!) and breakdowns of all four episodes (sorry, only four episodes!)

Arriving on Netflix on October 23, BLD (as it will inevitably be shortened to) was initially billed as Chang being "accompanied by a different celebrity guest exploring a single city, its culture, and its cuisine." As promised, those combos will be actor Seth Rogen in Vancouver, Canada; soon-to-be David Chang talk show co-host Chrissy Teigen in Marrakech, Morocco; Master of None alum Lena Waithe in Los Angeles; and Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

"Chef David Chang is taking his insatiable curiosity about food, culture and identity on the road, with A-list stars along for the ride," the YouTube description for the trailer states. The clip itself suggests, "Try something new; eat something different; travel with David Chang." You also hear a lot of laughing—which only makes sense seeing as all four guests have hardcore comedy chops.

As for what to expect, Netflix provided plenty of details. The Rogen episode takes place in his hometown, "where marijuana is very legal, for a personal tour of Seth's favorite childhood spots," including dim sum and donuts. Teigen's episode is a visit to "to her favorite lux Moroccan vacation spot where they explore bustling markets, try their hand at pottery, visit a family home for lunch, and ride camels through the desert." For the domestic stop in Los Angeles, Waithe "gives Dave a peek into her Los Angeles," including stops at "Lena's favorite neighborhood breakfast spot and nail salon," before heading over "to Hollywood for crawfish, records, and sneaker shopping." Finally, McKinnon's episode navigates "the rich and complicated history of Cambodia via tuk tuk, helicopter, and boat," while "deep conversation about creative approach and general happiness is fueled by endless noodles, amok, and tropical fruit."

The length of the episodes wasn't mentioned in the announcement, but if binge-watching food TV is your thing, plan on blocking off a big chunk of time on October 23. It's only two weeks away.

