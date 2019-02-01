Danny Trejo Will Give Away Pro-Rams Tacos in Atlanta for the Super Bowl

Beyond being a tough-guy Hollywood star and a prominent Los Angeles restaurateur, Danny “Machete” Trejo is a huge fan of the L.A. Rams. He’s told us more than once that he loves tailgating and wants his Trejo’s Tacos to be part of that experience, so he’s throwing the ultimate pro-Rams taco party in Atlanta for Super Bowl weekend. It makes so much sense: There’s no better way to celebrate Los Angeles than with some carne asada.

Trejo has teamed up with Los Angeles Tourism to bring a Trejo’s Taco truck to Atlanta, and he’ll be personally giving away Rams-themed tacos and swag. You can check Discover L.A.’s Instagram and Twitter to keep track of the truck. The menu includes the 99 taco, which has grilled steak and is named after defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s jersey number. There’s also a chicken taco inspired by running back Todd Gurley and a mushroom taco inspired by head coach Sean McVay.

Courtesy of Los Angeles Tourism

On Saturday, Trejo will be in front of No Mas! Cantina from noon to 2 p.m. and in front of the Elbow Room sports bar from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. One guest will get a “golden” taco and win airfare to L.A. and a three-night-stay in America’s greatest taco city .