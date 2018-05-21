Daniel Humm Reinvents Eleven Madison Park with New L.A. Pop-Up

While Eleven Madison Park has long been considered one of the pinnacles of fine dining (and the best restaurant in the world), this new pop-up might actually offer Daniel Humm’s most unique food experience yet.

Restaurant 1683 is a three-night-long, invite-only pop-up coming to L.A. on May 21. In partnership with the luxury stove brand Gaggenau, 1683 takes its name from the year that Gaggenau was founded, featuring a menu that spans the stove’s three centuries of existence.

Originally launched in New York in 2016 as an interactive dining experience complete with tableside cooking, models dressed in Black Forest folk clothes performing live interpretations of a cuckoo clock’s automata and even blacksmiths forging nails, this award winning pop-up transports diners to the mountainous southwest region of Germany.

“It's a truly special evening, immersive and interactive, something that I think our guests will really remember,” Humm told Food & Wine. “Putting it all together has been a real collaborative process, from the cooking stations, to the menu, even down to the music. This is one of those rare experiences where we can take our food, our standards, and our hospitality, but interact with the guests in an entirely new and exciting way.”

As for the food? Humm will channel EMP. So it will be good.

“Really it's about the endless reinvention," he says. "When it comes to the food, we're pushing things forward, bringing the Eleven Madison Park food to this once raw space that's now been transported.”

Stylistically, the L.A. pop-up of 1683 evokes the Black Forst with a dining room placed under a canopy of 22-foot-tall trees, surrounded entirely by snow. The bar is carved from a single pine tree imported from the region, while a working metal-forge clanks away in the background as Humm creates dishes that are part EMP, part ode to the Black Forest.

Humm is most looking forward to serving “the grilled snails with morel and ramps,” he says. “This is a merger of so many things for us: the forest, the L.A. produce, and stories that are currently present back in New York at Eleven Madison Park.”

Alas, Restaurant 1683 is invite only. But if you are desperate to get your hands on a ticket, they are auctioning off two tickets for charity for May 23.