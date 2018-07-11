Daniel Boulud Just Created a Umami Burger and It Sounds Delicious

When you think of fancy French food, Daniel Boulud is probably one of the first people that comes to mind. However, the three-time James Beard Award-winning chef and proprietor of the Michelin-star restaurant Daniel is going slightly more low brow—in honor of Bastille Day, Boulud has created his own Umami Burger.

When I say ‘slightly’ lowbrow I mean it. This burger is still a super elevated take on the fast food staple. And of course, it pays homage to his French roots. Called ‘The Umami Frenchie' the decadent dish is made with an 18 percent fat burger patty, topped with caramelized onions, crispy pork belly rillons, Dijon mustard, and an arugula salad.

Is there cheese, you ask? Of course, there’s cheese—lots of it. It wouldn’t be a French burger without it. Boulud melted Raclette on the 'The Umami Frenchie’. The bun is no typical potato bun either—it's a ‘Bun Au Poivre,' generously garnished with black pepper and topped off with a tiny French flag.

Boulud’s burger might sound like a luxury, but proceeds from its sales go to a good cause, so don’t feel guilty about biting into all that cheesy goodness. $1 from every burger will be donated to a charity called Citymeals, which provides life-saving meals to New York City’s homebound elderly. In fact, Boulud has served on the board of Citymeals since 2003.

Umami Burger will unleash ‘'The Umami Frenchie'’ on July 14, Bastille Day, but it won’t disappear right away. The burger is sticking around until September 14, so you have plenty of time to experience this French take on an American classic.

Update 7/11: A previous version of this article stated that Boulud has been on the board of Citymeals for three years. He has served on the board since 2003. The text has been updated to reflect this change.