How to Get a Free Dairy Queen Sundae or Shake This Week

While temperature soar in parts of the country, over at the major coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts it’s already fall. Despite the bevy of pumpkin spice offerings hitting menus in August, there’s one place firmly standing strong in its acknowledgment that summer is in no way over. Dairy Queen, home of cold and creamy treats like Blizzards and Dilly Bars that pretty much scream ‘summer afternoons’ is celebrating the week before Labor Day with a two-for-one deal that’s going to be hard to pass up for anyone passing their local DQ.

According to Thrillist, the soft serve and burger chain is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on small sundaes, as well as any size of milkshakes and malts now through Sunday, September 2. To score these sweet twofer treats all you need to do is download the Dairy Queen app and look in the “deals” section where you’ll find the coupon waiting for you. The offer is good at participating U.S. locations only, and not (unfortunately) available in Texas.

The best part is if you don’t have the Dairy Queen app and account already, when you sign up (any time, not just this week) you also get a free small Blizzard.

Of course, this deal ends just before Labor Day, when a lot of Americans have some much-needed time off to savor the last weeks of summer. But fear not, as Dairy Queen has you covered on Monday, September 3 as well when it launches a limited-time-only $4 burger and Blizzard deal “with a choice of a DQ Cheeseburger or KC BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger to pair with their choice of a Mini Blizzard Treat.” Labor Day is also the launch of DQ’s Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, so while the brand may be giving us one last ice-cream-filled hurrah this week, it’s clear that even Dairy Queen knows we’re already getting hungry for autumn.