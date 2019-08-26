Dairy Queen Paired Its Seasonal Blizzards With Scented Candles

Image zoom Dairy Queen

It's generally believed that a large percentage — some say 80 percent — of what we taste is actually smell. If that's true, get ready to taste the heck out of Dairy Queen's latest seasonal Blizzards. For 2019, the chain has paired each of its five signature ice cream treats with its own scented candle — meaning, in theory, if you combine the two, you could give yourself some wonderful olfactory overload.

This year's DQ seasonal Blizzard lineup consists of two brand new Blizzards and three returning favorites — and thus five never-before-smelled candles. And if you're wondering what kinds of scents these candles offer, well, beyond the fact that they are intended to smell like their corresponding Blizzard, Dairy Queen has opted to keep further descriptions mostly tongue-in-cheek.

First, the new Harvest Berry Pie Blizzard is described as "creamy DQ vanilla soft serve blended with raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pie crust pieces and graham," a flavor that apparently translates to a candle that smells "like a hug from Grandma" (though I'm not quite sure if that sounds like a good smell).

Next, the new Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard is said to be "a decadent trio of crunchy Heath pieces, brownie pieces and rich caramel topping mixed with DQ vanilla soft serve," resulting in a candle offering "breathable baking bliss."

Third, the returning Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is billed as "a deliciously sweet combination of real pumpkin pie pieces and DQ vanilla soft serve, crowned with whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg." The candle, meanwhile, provides "wisps of the pumpkin patch."

Fourth, the returning Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard features "soft snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and blended with signature DQ vanilla soft serve," paired with a candle that is the "essence of a cozy kitchen." (Okay, that sounds nice, but that's not a smell!)

And finally, the returning Snickers Blizzard is "a blend of Snickers pieces, rich chocolaty topping and DQ vanilla soft serve," with a corresponding candle that portends to present "hints of trick-or-treating goodness."

So if you're left scratching your head as to what these candles are really like, thankfully, good news: You can get the set for free — if you act quickly. Dairy Queen says you can sign-up at DQCandleCollection.com to receive a complimentary candle set while supplies last.