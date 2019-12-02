These Popular Water Bottles Are on Sale for Cyber Monday

Image zoom Amazon

Water bottles are all the rage lately, and we can’t help but join in the frenzy. Perfectly giftable, great for reducing waste and convenient for all walks of life, a great water bottle is an essential companion. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, of course, there are plenty of deals to scout for all brands. Even if you’ve got a bottle or two around, there’s always room for improvement or a refresh.

We’ve gathered some of the best deals on water bottles on Amazon right now, so you can bank them for holiday gifts, birthdays, or simply for yourself. Read on for some of our favorite water bottles to buy for Cyber Monday.

Takeya

Takeya water bottles keep beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 with double wall insulation. They don’t sweat and offer a leak-proof spout lid, and the cap locks into the hinge so it’s easy to sip while driving or being otherwise occupied. Opt for the 40-ounces for size, the 24-ounce for the price, the Actives version for the variety of color choices or grab a few for the kids in your life.

Takeya Originals Vacuum-Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle, 40oz, $22 (originally $28)

Takeya Originals Vacuum-Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle, 24oz, $14 (originally $28)

Takeya 51164 Actives Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Spout Lid, 24 oz, $25 (originally $33)

Takeya 51137 Kids Insulated Water Bottle w/Straw Lid, 14 Ounce, $17 (originally $25)

S’well

S’well has a big reputation as a sleek and water-tight water bottle. Plenty of colors are on sale in both the 17-ounce and 25-ounce water bottles, the big 64-ounce Roamer, as well and three sizes of the newer wide-mouth travel mug. If the colors and patterns don’t win you over, the triple-insulated vacuum seal will.

S'well Stainless Steel Travel Mug, 16oz, $22 (originally $35)

S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 17oz, $22 (originally $35)

S'well Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 25 oz, $22 (originally $34)

S'well Insulated Stainless Steel Roamer, 64oz, $38 (originally $57)

Camelbak

Camelbak water bottles are some of the best in the game, and these discounts are the perfect opportunity to stock up. Get BPA-free plastic bottle with a magnetic cap, the Eddy insulated water bottle, or opt for stainless steel versions with insulation and sweat-proof exteriors.

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle, 32 oz, $10 (originally $15)

CamelBak Eddy+ Vacuum Stainless Insulated Water Bottle, 32 oz, $27 (originally $36)

CamelBak Eddy+ BPA Free Insulated Water Bottle, 20 oz, $13 (originally $20)

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle, Insulated Stainless Steel, $22 (originally $30)

Contigo

Contigo’s thermalock dual-wall vacuum insulation will keep things cold up to 28 hours, and the autoseal button seals lid between sips to prevent spills. Choose between a 20 ounce scuba and stainless version, a 24 ounce size, or (though it’s not technically a water bottle) the Autoseal travel mug.

Contigo Autoseal Chill Water Bottle, 24 oz, $13 (originally $23)

Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug, 16 oz., $12 (originally $25)

Contigo Stainless Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle, 20oz, $13 (originally $20)