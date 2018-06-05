A Rosé Mansion Will Grace NYC This Summer and Yes, There Will Be Samples

At the moment, New York City is having a love affair with the food-themed pop up experience: There is the Egg House (a charming, colorful installation that will brighten up your Instagram account, but doesn’t offer much in the way of actual, edible eggs), an upcoming pizza museum, and of course the now iconic Museum of Ice Cream (which has it’s own brand of ice cream now) and it’s sprinkle pool, which set the standard for all these experiences. But a new pop up called the Rosé Mansion is hitting Manhattan this July, and it's a welcome break from the repetition of the food museum trend—because it’s all about drinking rosé.

On July 12, the very first 14-room, two-story rosé-tasting mansion will open in New York City. Yes, it has all the trappings of the Instagram-friendly installations that we’ve come to expect from these pop-ups, including a pool filled with roses (undoubtedly inspired by the Museum of Ice Cream), a bar filled with hot pink sand, and a giant chandelier. However, the Rosé Mansion promises to also be educational.

While sipping on eight samples of rosé throughout the tour (the equivalent of two glasses of wine), guests will learn about the “history, economics, and politics,” of pink wine. Here is the real selling point of the Rosé Mansion, though: It’s also home to a Blending Lab, where you’ll be able to create a personalized blend of rosé that hits all your favorite tasting notes.

Of course, the experience wouldn’t be complete without a fully stocked bar. The Rosé Mansion experience ends with a visit to the Grand Tasting Lounge, which claims to supply thirsty visitors with the largest selection of pink wine in the entire United States. There, you’ll be able to grab a glass of wine and a snack, put your feet up and presumably snap a few more all pink pics for the ‘gram. Brings a whole new meaning to the phrase, “rosé all day.”

The Rosé Mansion is open from Thursday, July 12 through Sunday, October 7, at 445 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10016. Tickets are on sale here.