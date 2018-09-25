Take a Peek at Netflix’s Spooky Cooking Show (with Puppets!)

Netflix has its share of serious food shows. From David Chang’s Ugly Delicious to the in-depth Chef’s Table, now in its fifth season (with a sixth on the way), the streaming service has a variety of ways to explore the inspiration and emotion behind what we eat. But with an infinite void of content to fill and so many sub-genres to tackle, the entertainment platform has been dabbling with funny food shows, too, like the recently-revamped Great British Baking Show and the Pinterest fail-inspired Nailed It! (also returning for another season). Add to that humor a little dash of freaky and you’ll get an idea of what Netflix’s latest offering has in store.

Courtesy of Netflix

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell looks to be a bit like a macabre Martha Stewart, showcasing how to make haunting baked good and creepy crafts. McConnell, the host of the series, is an artist, photographer, baker, and author with a knack for whipping up gory, ghoulish, and gross projects, as her Instagram account clearly communicates.

Here’s the series description from Netflix:

Wickedly talented baker and artist, Christine McConnell welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home to create delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures.

Those creatures include puppet characters, and since the series is co-produced by the Jim Henson Company's adult-focused wing, we can likely expect to see a little bit of that dark and oddball Labyrinth-esque charm the Jim Henson Creature Shop is known for. Unfortunately, there isn't a trailer out for the show just yet, so we'll have to wait a bit longer to get a feel for exactly what kind of curiosities Christine McConnell has in store for us this Halloween season.

Courtesy of Netflix

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell begins streaming on Friday, October 12 on Netflix.