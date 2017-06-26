You Can Make Boozy Ice Cream at Home with This Mix—No Machine Required

When it comes to hot new food trends, booze in frozen form is the clear winner this summer. From popsicles to rosé slushies, everyone seems to be into the idea of drinking their favorite boozy beverage with a bit more ice than usual and we’re pretty sure the nostalgia factor has something to do with it. It’s sort of like eating something you might have enjoyed as a kid (say, old-fashioned popsicles and good ol’ fruit-flavored slushies) with a grown-up twist.

The downside of the trend, though, is that it’s tough for stores in the United States to sell frozen alcohol. With a ton of complicated rules and regulations surrounding the sale of alcohol in altered forms, it simply becomes a headache for retailers to carry the stuff. (Lucky for New Yorkers, we do have one shop devoted to boozy ice cream.)

Now, though, you don’t have to worry about getting your hands on any of this stuff pre-made in a store. You can make boozy ice cream at home sans ice cream machine, thanks to a company called the Curious Creamery. We spotted the brand at this year’s Fancy Food Show in Manhattan, which runs through Tuesday, and were pretty intrigued by the concept: Simply open one of the brand’s pre-packaged ice cream mixes, add one-part chilled liquid (water, milk, or, well, anything!) and one-part alcohol, mix by hand, and freeze. (No, the alcohol is not included.)

Courtesy of The Curious Creamery

The individual pouches are only $1.99 and they make up to an entire pint. Pretty sweet deal, although you’ll have to factor in the cost of alcohol. You can also grab a 6-pack sampler for $10.99.

There are several flavors to choose from, too: Piña Colada, Margarita, Mint Mojito, White Russian, and Irish Mudslide. You could also grab the sampler, which contains three of the brand’s most popular alcoholic beverage flavors: Mint Mojito, Margarita and Irish Mudslide.

Find them online at the Curious Creamery’s website—then get inspired with our favorite alcohol-infused desserts.