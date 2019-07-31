Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Mini Food Processor — And It’s 64% Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Owning a food processor is like having your very own sous chef waiting in the wings. It’s there to chop, slice, dice, mince, and grind your ingredients with speed and precision, saving you precious prep time as you get to the actually fun part of the recipe: cooking.

There are lots of great food processors out there, but one of our favorite brands is Cuisinart. It’s a classic, and boasts a range of sizes and accessories that fit nearly every kitchen. And right now, one of its most popular models, the Mini Prep Plus, is a deeply discounted 64 percent off.

To buy: $27 (originally $75); amazon.com

Like its larger counterparts, the mini processor has a powerful blade that chops and grinds at the touch of a button. And its 24-ounce work bowl is the perfect size for mincing heads of garlic and whipping up sauces like pesto or chimichurri.

Amazon customers love the mini chopper, with nearly 2,500 leaving perfect five-star reviews about its versatility, durability, and quality. Shoppers say the processor is a great size for everyday tasks, surprising them with its strength.

“I started making all homemade dressings and this is the best tool for it — whiz up some fresh herbs, garlic, onion, chilies or ginger and add your other ingredients,” says one reviewer. “It's also great for a small batch of hummus or salsa. I use this much more often than my full size processor, which even has a small bowl insert for this sized job.”

Another user adds: “The unit is compact in size and that is a definite plus for those of us who live in tiny apartments with practically nonexistent kitchens and even less storage space. As a point of reference, it can process a 16 oz. can of pineapple chunks or a 19 oz. can of chickpeas without breaking the job down into batches.”

The machine also has a unique auto-reversing SmartPower blade, making it easier to process both hard and soft foods, like cheese. And customers rave about the design, saying it’s sleek and easy to clean; just pop off the bowl and wash in the sink or dishwasher.

“It has a nice base weight so it doesn’t slide around. It's easy to get the lid on and off and to remove the blade for cleaning,” writes a reviewer. “And the picture doesn’t do it justice — it’s a beautiful metallic red (and easy to wipe down as well)!”

While the mini processor typically retails for $75, right now it’s just $27 on Amazon. But we don’t know how long the sale will last — hurry and add this amazing kitchen helper to your cart now!