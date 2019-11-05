This Top-Rated Cuisinart Knife Set Is More Than Half Off Today—Get It Now in Time for Holiday Prep

Image zoom OZ_Media/Getty Images

Let’s be honest, this time of year can be chaotic in the kitchen. Whether you’re prepping for upcoming holiday gatherings or just trying to get dinner on the table tonight, there’s often a frenzied feel in the shorter November and December days—which is why we’re always on the hunt for smart tools to keep the disarray at bay.

This color-coded knife collection from Cuisinart is a great solution. The Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection includes a variety of six stainless steel knives, each a bright color that makes it easy to codify and avoid cross-contamination between your raw chicken, pungent garlic, and perfectly ripe avocado. And right now, the customer-loved set is 54% off on Amazon.

Celebrated for its quality kitchen appliances and cookware, Cuisinart excels in reliable, budget-friendly knives, too. So it’s no surprise that the brand’s color collection not only has an impressive 4.6-star customer rating, but also earned the spot as Amazon’s number one best-selling specialty knife set and boxed knife set.

The collection has every knife a home cook could need, including an 8-inch chef’s knife, a serrated bread knife, and a nimble paring knife. What’s more, the blades have a nonstick ceramic coating that makes slicing and cleaning easier, and come with safety sheaths to ensure they won’t get dirty in the utensil drawer.

In addition to praising the knives’ sharp edges, Amazon shoppers rave about how the different colors make it easy to keep track of each slicer.

“Really nice, sharp knives,” one user wrote. “Like the different colors. It helps me remember the different uses for each knife.”

Another added how the sheaths are perfect for uncomplicated storage, “I bought these to use in my RV—but fell in love with them. They are so handy because you can throw them in a drawer safely with their custom blade covers that fit snugly, no worries about a space hogging knife stand taking up counter space. I couldn’t resist buying a second set. Will gift it to my best friend who is gluten intolerant because the different colors help prevent cross contamination but really—they're just gorgeous and fun and well made and cheerful as all get out!”

Most of all, reviewers call this set a great bargain for the price.

“Like many, I'd love to head to Williams-Sonoma and drop $1,000 on a great set of ‘for life’ knives,” one said. “However, I'm a graduate student so that's just not in the cards given my stipend. That being said, these are truly excellent for the price. They are smooth and cut effortlessly. I primarily use the chef, Japanese, and paring knives and I love them. They've made cooking so much more enjoyable. The guards are convenient because they don't come in a block and no one wants to get cut sticking his or her hands in a drawer.”

While the set typically costs $65, you can now get it for just $30 (a whopping 54 percent off the original price). It’s a great deal to help you battle the holiday chaos, but be sure to add it to your cart sooner rather than later — we don’t know how long this discount will last!