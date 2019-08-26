One of Our Favorite Cuisinart Food Processors Is on Sale Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Attention chefs: We’ve got good news for you. One of the culinary world’s favorite tools, the Cuisinart Food Processor, is on sale in the classic brushed silver color. And it’s ready to mix things up for you and your entire family.

Cuisinart’s 14-cup food processor is an ideal workhorse in the kitchen. It comes with a stainless steel slicing disc, medium shredding disc, and stainless steel chopping and mixing blade. The food processor has a 720-watt capacity, which means it’s able to slice, dice, and shred just about anything you throw in.

The extra-large feed tube means you can add whole fruits and veggies into the processor without prepping a thing, and the 14-cup work bowl will collect it all in a tidy spot for you. And, the food processor comes with dishwasher-safe parts, making it a breeze not only to use but also to clean.

All this attention to detail makes the Cuisinart’s 14-Cup Food Processor one of our favorite food processors. It also makes it a favorite among the more than 1,300 people who gave the kitchen tool a perfect five-star review on Amazon.

“I just received this machine as a gift about a week ago. It has already been put to good use in my home kitchen! Today alone I diced mushrooms and onions, shredded cheese, and sliced strawberries, apples, and tomatoes,” one reviewer raved. “They were all done beautifully without damaging the food in the process.”

“I did some research before buying this food processor. It's large enough to drop whole apples or potatoes in. It shreds, slices, and chops. Easily cleaned. Comes with everything you need,” another reviewer wrote. “Just put the food into the feed tube and lightly press on the plastic pusher piece with enough pressure to keep the food in contact with the blade and let the machine do all the work. It's a stable machine that won't hop around on your counter. It's easily cleaned and does a good job.”

To buy: $156 (originally $199); amazon.com