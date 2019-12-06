This Incredible Gadget Makes Fluffy Waffles and Golden Pancakes—and It’s 62% Off

Image zoom The Washington Post / Contributor / Getty Images

There’s something so wonderful about nesting at home during winter weekends. When it’s too chilly to go outside, the siren call of snug sweats and binge-worthy TV is impossible to ignore. And if you add crispy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside Belgian waffles to the mix? Well, you can kiss the outside world goodbye.

That cozy heaven can be your reality thanks to Cuisinart’s super-popular Belgian waffle maker. The device expertly makes gorgeous golden waffles (and pancakes) from the comfort of home, and it’s currently a truly excellent 62 percent off on Amazon.

Designed with removable nonstick plates to cook both waffles and pancakes, the Cuisinart WAF-300 is a versatile appliance. It features an adjustable temperature control with six browning settings (from lightly cooked to extra crispy), and it can easily cook other breakfast foods like bacon, eggs, and sausage. There’s no need to worry about over- or under-cooking, either: An indicator signals when the waffle maker is ready for batter, as well as when your fresh-baked waffle is done. What’s more, its removable plates are dishwasher-safe for fuss-free cleanup.

More than 700 Amazon customers have rated the Cuisinart WAF-300 five stars, praising the appliance for its cooking capacity and clever design, as well as how easy it is to use and clean.

“Words can't say how much I love this waffle maker,” one wrote. “Why on earth aren't they all made with removable plates?? I've always insisted on waffle makers that make four standard square waffles at a time, so that I can quickly cook for the whole family.”

Another added, “Both the waffle and pancake inserts work great. I've had no issues at all with sticking, even when using blueberries in the batter. The size of the waffles is perfect, thick and fluffy. You can set the heat level to make them as crispy as you want on the outside. The pancakes are also a great size, but smaller than the waffles. I love that it makes four at a time, as that means I'm not sitting there waiting forever to cook one by one. Worth the money.”

Others describe how versatile the appliance is, saying it not only makes perfectly fluffy waffles and pancakes, but also other breakfast staples, paninis, and more.

“The removable plates are the real winner,” a user said. “You can switch them out and make pancakes or paninis and all of the plates are super easy to clean! With the non-stick coating you just rinse them off and pop them in the dishwasher!!! No scraping or scrubbing or difficult clean-up. Great great purchase.”

The Cuisinart WAF-300 typically costs $185, but right now it’s just $71. Add it to your cart now for cozy, waffle-filled weekends all winter long.