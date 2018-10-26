Is This Travel Cup the ‘Greatest’ Way to Eat Cereal?

Part of the appeal of cereal is the simplicity: Pour cereal into bowl, pour milk on top of cereal, put spoon into mouth. Done. But could cereal be even easier? The makers of CrunchCup think so. The recently launched Kickstarter campaign purports to be the best way ever to eat cereal on the go.

“We couldn’t believe there wasn’t a viable option to eat your cereal on-the-go, so we made one, and it’s awesome,” CrunchCup's Kickstarter explains. At a glance, the contraption looks like a travel coffee mug that can be filled with cereal—but as simple as that might sound, CrunchCup goes deeper to solve a problem many of us may not have even considered.

“We don't play that soggy cereal nonsense,” the campaign says. “Which is why it's a two cup system; one for the cereal and the other for the milk. The cereal and milk don't meet until they hit your mouth.” Yes, the milk sits at the bottom of a larger cup above which sits a second, smaller 10-ounce cup filled with the cereal of your choice. When you tilt the whole thing towards your mouth, cereal and milk pour in together: no spoon or bowl necessary.

Courtesy of CrunchCup

It’s an ingenious idea though, at the same time, it might be a little too ingenious: No one wants soggy cereal, but dry cereal instantly mixing with milk isn’t necessarily ideal either. At least a few moments of advanced intermingling would seem to be the best way to get perfect cereal texture. But hey, one step at a time. And the thing can apparently fit in a car’s cup holder, so that seems like an added bonus.

If the idea of chugging cereal on the go is up your alley, you can reserve your CrunchCup for a pledge of $25 with an estimated delivery date of April 2019. The all-or-nothing campaign has already crossed its goal, so no need to wonder whether the CrunchCup will actually get enough funding. But as always, pledge with care: Kickstarter campaigns are not a guarantee that your product will materialize.