French Hotel Launches ‘The Crown’-Inspired Package That Lets You Live Like Royalty

We’re less than a month out from the premiere of The Crown’s third season on Netflix, when a new cast will take over as the British royal family. Olivia Colman will star as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. To celebrate the show’s return, a hotel and spa in Champagne country launched a Crown-inspired package fit for royalty, complete with bubbles, tea, and plush accommodations.

Dubbed “The Royal Treatment" package, the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa is offering two nights in the hotel’s Royal Junior Suite, which has a private balcony and dreamy views of the property’s UNESCO-certified vineyards. Upon arrival, guests will find a chilled bottle of Bollinger Champagne waiting for them—a royal-approved brand that Queen Victoria gave a warrant to in 1884—and they’ll also get to enjoy a private tasting of three of Bollinger’s cuvees curated by the hotel’s chef sommelier, Daniel Pires. For dinner, there will be a Michelin-starred meal for two at the on-site restaurant, Le Royal, and to unwind, the package offers a one-hour candle massage for two as. The crown jewel? Afternoon tea by the fire—something tells us the Queen would approve.

Image zoom The view from The Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa. Courtesy of The Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

The offer is available to book now through November 17—when the show premieres—for stays between November 17 and December 17. It'll cost you a cool $2,300, but such is the price of living like royalty, if only for a few days.

The hotel isn't alone in its The Crown fandom, either—in 2017, tea brand The Republic of Tea released two new blends inspired by the show. The first, “The Queen’s Evening Tea,” is a chamomile tea with a hint of honey, while the other “Prime Minister’s Tea” is a more robust black tea blend flavored with oil of bergamot. Both are still available to purchase on the company’s website.