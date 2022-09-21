Food and shoe brand collabs are nothing new, especially with sneaker collectors especially always happy to snatch up limited-edition kicks. And so we've seen the likes of White Castle-inspired Pumas, Jelly Belly-inspired Reeboks, and Ben & Jerry's-inspired Nikes. But in recent years, one footwear company has, maybe surprisingly, become especially popular for partnerships… Crocs.

Dating back to 2020, we've written about Crocs working with everyone from KFC to Sweetheart Conversation Hearts to Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville. So who's the latest brand hoping to ride the clog train to viral fame? None other than the world's largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven.

Launched yesterday, and with additional designs set to roll out early next month, this 7-Eleven x Crocs collaboration is billed as "style meets the snack aisle" and gives three different Crocs silhouettes the 7-Eleven spin in a variety of color schemes. A drawing for the chance to purchase the Mega Crush Clog collab is currently open until noon ET tomorrow on Crocs.com. Then, on November 7 (a date said to be a backwards play on 7-Eleven), drawings will open globally for 7-Eleven x Crocs Classic Clogs and Sandals.

"Crocs — like 7-Eleven — is a brand recognized by consumers across the world, so we knew this collaboration would be a great fit for our global strategy," Ken Wakabayashi, co-CEO of 7-Eleven International, stated. "We're excited to bring these two internationally-recognized brands together to delight customers with a selection of limited-edition footwear highlighting some of our fan-favorite products with customized Jibbitz charms."

With its stark branding and easily recognizable color palette of red, orange, green, and white, 7-Eleven actually makes for some pretty striking shoes. And of course, all of the different styles of footwear come with Crocs' signature Jibbitz, allowing wearers to accessorize their shoes with charms of the 7-Eleven logo, a Slurpee, a Big Bite Hot Dog, coffee, pizza, a hamburger, and a taco.

Once its drawing is complete, the 7-Eleven x Crocs Mega Crush Clog will sell for $110. Then, in November, expected to pay $70 for the 7-Eleven x Crocs Classic Clog and $50 for the 7-Eleven x Crocs Classic Sandal — if you're lucky enough to win the chance to purchase them, of course.