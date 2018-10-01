'Creamy Snickers' Swap the Peanuts and Nougat for Nut Butters

Do you love Snickers bars but hate the crunch of all those peanuts? Well, first, the argument could definitely be made that you don’t like Snickers bars, but regardless, don’t worry: Snickers has you covered. This coming January, the iconic candy bar brand is slated to debut a line of three new “Creamy Snickers” that replaces that signature peanut crunch with a smooth nut butter filling.

“For nearly a century, fans have made the classic Snickers bar an icon with its satisfying layers of nougat, caramel and signature peanut crunch,” Josh Olken, Snickers brand director, was quoted as saying. “We listened to our consumers’ desires for new tastes like almond butter and paired it with an innovation on texture. With Creamy Snickers bars, our fans can discover new tastes, and can now get Snickers satisfaction in both crunchy and smooth.”

The simplest of these new tastes will be Creamy Snickers Peanut Butter which will logically replace the brand’s usual peanuts with peanut butter. Though it appears that Snickers nougat is also getting the heave-ho, these candy bars will still feature caramel and a milk chocolate outer coating. For those looking to get more adventurous, the two other Creamy Snickers varieties will be Almond Butter and Maple Almond Butter, meaning your Snickers will be sans peanut altogether (at least in name).

Courtesy of Mars Wrigley Confectionery

New iterations of candies—even Snickers—have become a commonplace occurrence. For instance, around this time last year, Snickers announced three new flavors: salty & sweet, fiery, and espresso. And Snickers already has a peanut butter version of its classic candy bar—albeit one with the rest of the traditional Snickers fillings: peanuts, caramel, and nougat which comes in squares instead of bars.

These new Creamy Snickers will reportedly also come in a trio of sizes: 1.4-ounce single bars, 2.8-ounce share size, and a 7.7-ounce stand-up pouch.