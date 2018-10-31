'Shark Tank'-Famous Lobster Chain Opens in New York City

Shark Tank pitches run the gamut from questionable (like Cougar Energy, a line of energy drink shot-bottles targeted at middle-aged women who want to date younger men) to hazardous (for example, the Wake 'N' Bacon, a definitely-not-fire-tested wooden alarm clock that broils bacon set to the time you wake up) to...actually pretty great (take the Scrub Daddy, that popular, super-durable smiley-faced sponge). And Cousins Maine Lobster—a fast-casual lobster chain that started as an L.A. food truck and quickly grew to nine brick and mortar spots, plus a fleet of roving lobster shacks, post Shark-backing—definitely falls into that third category (and has the distinction of being one of the show's biggest success stories). This week, they're opening their first-ever permanent New York City outpost.

Located at 77 Lexington Avenue, the Manhattan Cousins Maine Lobster (which, yes, is run by actual cousins, Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis—both originally from Maine) offers all of the restaurant's standbys (Connecticut lobster rolls, Maine lobster rolls, lobster bisque), as well as some more inventive seafood dishes. Expect to see lobster tacos (served with cabbage, pico de gallo, and cilantro-lime sauce), lobster B.L.T.s, and lobster-covered tater tots. Cousins Maine also has non-lobster seafood classics, like fish and chips, fried clams, and New England clam chowder.

One of the big draws is the restaurant's at-home lobster kit—a $75 catering pack with a pound of lobster meat, six rolls, butter, and mayo (it works out to $12.50 per roll, as opposed to the $17 rolls on the menu). You can also pick up a tray of lobster mac and cheese ($35) and a plate of lobster cakes ($20) if you want to go all out. Oh, and it's worth noting that the new Lexington Avenue location is open from 11 A.M. to 10 P.M. (10:30 P.M. on Fridays and Saturdays), meaning late night lobster tot runs are now a reality.