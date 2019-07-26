The Costco App Now Works as Your Membership Card

Image zoom SOPA Images/Getty Images

I’m pretty old school, but I also know when it’s time to adapt. For instance, a couple months ago, my classic iPod broke, and I was devastated, but now I just ask Alexa to play me whatever the heck I want, and life is better than ever before. Similarly, I have never been angry about having to carry around a membership card; it’s something I’ve done my entire life, and I am used to it. But given the option to not have to carry a membership card around because I already carry around a phone that has the power of about a billion magnetic stripe cards — well, yeah — I would prefer that.

So thanks, Costco. If you’re a member, you now have one less card to carry around in your wallet (assuming you still have a wallet). As The Takeout learned, the wholesaler proclaims on its website that “Your Digital Membership Card is Now Available on the Costco app.” Not that it really needs any explaining, but now you can simply “launch the app when you enter the warehouse and to begin checkout at the register” instead of lugging around the whole five grams of a membership card.

Importantly, it doesn’t appear that Costco is getting rid of the physical membership cards entirely, so if you still prefer to use your card, by all means, please do. There’s nothing wrong with being a little bit old school. In fact, even if you do switch to the app, you should stash your old Costco card in a special place. Because, who knows, maybe using the card will become cool again at some point in the future, and you can break it out like Star-Lord listening to a Sony Walkman. Or maybe your phone breaks, and you need that physical card in a pinch. My iPod broke. I got over it, but it was more difficult than I admitted earlier. Change can be hard. But thanks for nudging us in the right direction, Costco.