The Easiest Way to Keep Wine Fresh Is This Gadget — And It’s on Sale Right Now

It’s the age-old dilemma of anyone who’s failed to finish the bottle: how to keep your wine from going stale.

“Once a bottle is opened, it starts to oxidize,” writes our Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle. “When wines oxidize, they start to lose their freshness — in a sense, the ‘aliveness’ of their aromas and flavors.”

Thankfully, you can have your (uncorked) wine and drink it too with the help of one of our favorite tools, the Coravin. It sidesteps the whole business of opening a bottle with its patented system that uses a thin needle to penetrate the cork without creating a hole. The sponge-like cork resumes its shape after removing the needle, and the wine remains sealed and protected from oxygen.

Customers rave about how easy the Coravin is to use, as well as how it allows wine lovers to savor a taste without actually consuming the entire bottle.

“We like to enjoy a glass or two per week, and now we can do that with our nicer club wines without feeling guilty about spoiling the bottle,” writes one reviewer on Williams Sonoma. “If I want a glass of Tempranillo one night and an Oregon Pinot another, it's totally fine. I got a few nicer cabs for graduating from law school and picked up our Coravin at the same time. Sampling each was a surreal experience. However, I didn't totally trust the Coravin until going back to a bottle I ‘opened’ two months earlier. These are pricey, but they open up the world of wine the way it should be and I'm completely happy we pulled the trigger. One small caveat is that it takes a while to pour a glass — what feels like a minute to get a 5-[ounce] pour. Small price to pay if you ask me.”

For those eager to try the Coravin themselves, you’re in luck: Kitchenware retailer Williams Sonoma is offering 25 percent off Coravin Wine Preservation tools and accessories until Saturday, June 15.

Yes, we know that’s not a lot of time. So to make things easier, we’ve rounded up a few sale highlights. Check them out below, and browse through all the offerings here.

Coravin Model Two Elite Pro Wine Preservation System

In addition to its impressive patented system, the Model Two has a specially designed thin-wall needle that allows you to pour 20 percent faster, and comes with a storage base, carrying case, and four argon gas capsules.

To buy: $300 (originally $400); williams-sonoma.com

Coravin Model One Wine Preservation System

For those looking for a more budget-friendly alternative, consider the Model One. It features Coravin’s original patented system, and is backed by a one-year warranty.

To buy: $150 (originally $200); williams-sonoma.com

Coravin Model Eleven Wine Preservation System

For those very serious wine connoisseurs, the Model Eleven is fully-automated and Bluetooth-enabled to send system statistics directly to your smartphone. Plus its LED display indicates when it's time to charge, clean, or refill your gas cannisters.

To buy: $600 (originally $800); williams-sonoma.com