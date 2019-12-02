The One Cyber Monday Deal Every Wine Lover Needs to Shop

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

While it takes years to make the perfect bottle, your wine’s flavor and aroma are on borrowed time the moment you pop the cork. That’s what makes Coravin’s openers so great. Through a patented system that uses a thin needle to enter the cork without creating a hole, the ingenious gadget allows you enjoy a glass without even opening your bottle (and exposing your wine to oxygen).

RELATED: The Absolute Best Corkscrews, According to Our Editors

Customers who have bought and used Coravin devices rave about how they’re less complicated to operate than many traditional bottle openers, as well as how the system makes it easier to determine the perfect moment to uncork.

“Almost every night I taste the wine with the Coravin before opening,” wrote one reviewer. “If it seems ‘too young’ or doesn't match my taste that evening, I return it to the cellar. I always taste any bottle taken to a restaurant to assure I am not bringing a tainted bottle. I have had many a bottle half consumed and opened 6 months later with perfect preservation. Last night a Vineyard 29 Zin that had 1/4 bottle consumed with the Coravin 28 months earlier—still Fresh! I'm impressed.”

And while the tools are typically a hefty investment, right now, you can save 30 percent on Coravin wine preservation tools and accessories on Williams-Sonoma for Cyber Monday. That’s the lowest we’ve seen on the devices since Prime Day, making this a prime opportunity to grab one for a gift (or yourself!). We’ve rounded up a few sale highlights below—scroll down to learn more and snag them at a discount before they’re gone.

Coravin Model One Wine Preservation System

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Why it’s so great: Coravin’s original model features the impressive opening system that preserves the quality, longevity, and taste of every last drop in the bottle. It also comes backed by a one-year warranty.

To buy: $140 (originally $200); williams-sonoma.com

Coravin Model Two Elite Pro Wine Preservation System

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Why it’s so great: This Coravin model features a specially designed thin-wall needle that allows you to pour 20 percent faster than the original. Plus it comes with a sleek storage base, carrying case, and four argon gas capsules.

To buy: from $245 (originally from $350); williams-sonoma.com

Coravin Model Eleven Wine Preservation System

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Why it’s so great: This top-of-the-line tool is ideal for very enthusiastic wine connoisseurs. It’s fully automated, equipped with Bluetooth to send bottle statistics directly to your smartphone, while its LED display indicates when it's time to charge, clean, or refill your gas canisters.

To buy: $560 (originally $800); williams-sonoma.com