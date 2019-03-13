Coors Light Will Give You Free Beer When Bud Light Trolls Them

In case you missed it, during this year’s Super Bowl, Bud Light ran an ad calling out its two top competitors, Coors Light and Miller Lite, for using corn syrup (for the record, brewing with corn syrup isn’t necessarily a bad thing). Weeks later, the uproar still hasn’t died down with Coors parent company SABMiller hitting back at the "misleading attacks." Today, Coors Light announced a new smart beer tap that’s “fueled by Bud Light negativity,” which, believe it or not, is exactly what it sounds like. The next time Bud Light runs a negative ad or attacks Coors Light, the tap will dispense free Coors Light beer for customers.

“Bud Light has been attacking us out of frustration for weeks now,” Ryan Reis, vice president of brand marketing for the Coors Family of Brands, said in a statement. “We believe people just want to move on. So we invented this smart beer tap that does the listening for them—and even better, turns Bud Light’s negativity into rounds of Coors Light on us.”

The tap, called “The Coors Light,” works by monitoring Bud Light’s activity on social media and broadcast channels, according to a statement—each time Bud Light throws shade at Coors Light, the tap will light up and the free beer will run aplenty. Now, before you get your hopes up about a beer free-for-all, each customer (21+, of course) will be limited to two beers only, using wristbands to keep track. The promotion kicks off next week on March 22 in conjunction with March Madness, and is expected to run for about a week, according to the Coors Light team. Participating bars in New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Omaha, and Las Vegas will have "The Coors Light," so if you're in the area, this gives you even more incentive to get out to your local bar to watch the game.

Check out the video announcing the smart beer tap below:

For cities that don't have a smart tap, Coors Light is working on a streamlined version "with accounts all across the country"—if Bud Light shows an ad during one of the games, Coors Light will buy a round for the bar. If negative ads are only fueling goodwill for Coors, perhaps Bud Light won’t be hating on corn syrup for much longer.