It was a little easier for Floridians to "tap the Rockies" this week: all they had to do was stop by the southbound lanes of Interstate 75. An accident involving five vehicles near Tampa left the roadway covered with hundreds of cans and cases of Coors Light beer.

According to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) that was obtained by WFTS, at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, one tractor-trailer ran into the back of another tractor-trailer while attempting to change lanes. The two vehicles came to a stop in the outside lane of the interstate, and the well-meaning driver of a third tractor-trailer stopped when he noticed that the exterior lights were off on the other two trucks.

A fourth tractor-trailer then came to a stop behind the third, as did a pick-up truck. A fifth tractor-trailer — the one that was filled with Coors Light — failed to stop in time and hit the pickup truck, which then slid into the first tractor-trailer. The fifth semi-truck also hit the fourth one, so its load of concrete joined all of those beer cans on the roadway.

Minor injuries were reported by the occupants of the pickup truck, but no one else was hurt in the pileup — not counting those fallen cans of Coors Light. FHP reported that traffic was diverted onto a state road, and the southbound lanes of the interstate were cleaned up and reopened by noon. (They did not disclose what became of the beer.)

Given the sheer number of semis that are on the road at any given time — and let's pause to appreciate all of those truck drivers — it's not surprising to learn that food and beverage end up on the asphalt with some regularity. Earlier this summer, an accident in Tennessee left a stretch of Interstate 55 covered with smashed jars of Five Brothers Alfredo sauce. No injuries were reported in that incident, but cleaning all of that up took around six hours.

Last November, a different interstate in Tennessee was drenched with "several gallons" of Jack Daniel's whiskey after a tractor-trailer carrying $400,000 worth of the Tennessee whiskey overturned while making a left turn. "I'm volunteering on THIS cleanup!" one enthusiastic local resident commented at the time. Coors Light has not commented publicly after this week's beer spill. (After a similar incident involving 60,000 pounds worth of Busch beer, the @BuschBeer account tweeted that it was a "terrible tragedy.")

As of this writing, Coors Light's most recent tweet was a request for people stop sliding into its DMs to ask for a Pumpkin Spice version of the beer. In that case, maybe that thing in Florida wasn't the worst thing that happened to Coors Light this week.