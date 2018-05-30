'Cooking on High'—5 Things to Know about Netflix's Latest Food Series

On Friday, June 22, Netflix—home to Chef's Table, Ugly Delicious, and Nailed It!—will bring culinary television to a new high when it starts streaming a new, drug-fueled cooking series. Cooking on High is like Chopped or Beat Bobby Flay for the bong-hitting crowd, pitting seasoned chefs against one another for edible glory. Here's what you need to know:

The "High" is—you guessed it—marijuana

On this series, chefs are essentially creating "edibles" with every challenge. That includes using marijuana oils, butters, and actual buds as ingredients. But the series doesn't just leave it at that. In the premiere episode provided to Food & Wine, an expert explains exactly what strain the chefs will be cooking with, down to the THC level, and Indica and Sativa percentages.

The contestants are legit chefs

In the first episode, one chef is a former Chopped contestant and executive chef from a Los Angeles-area restaurant. The other is a cannabis-cooking expert trained at Le Cordon Bleu.

The competition looks like Iron Chef, but shorter

The "first ever competitive cannabis cooking show" pits two chefs head to head to make a dish based on that episode's theme and using the chosen strain of marijuana. The judges rate each of the dishes on a scale of ten pot leaves. The chef whose dish earns the highest score is awarded a golden pot (the cooking vessel, in this case). Of course, the show is only one round and comes in at under 15 minutes, so it's ideal for shorter attention spans.

The judges are stoners

In the premiere episode, the judges were a rapper and a comedian. Not exactly Tom Colicchio and Padma Lakshmi, but that's kind of the point.

The host is a YouTube Star

Josh Leyva is a Southern California-based comedian who creates sketches and plays a variety of characters on his YouTube channel which has over two million subscribers.