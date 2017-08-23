Cookies and Cream M&M's Are Already Here (Yes, Right Now)

It's been weeks since snack, candy, and fast food manufacturers across the country decided to prematurely change seasons on us. Pumpkin spice sightings have been rampant as of late, along with things that would normally be relegated to a Thanksgiving dessert table. World Market even went so far as to cheerfully remind its customers that "It's Never Too Early For Fall Flavors"—and that was only on August 2.

Following that trend, M&Ms just released their latest Halloween flavor, a cookies and cream-flavored (or, dare we say, Oreo-inspired) version of the classic candies in spooky black and white. Instagram user Junkbanter, a renowned snack sleuther, has posted a photo of the new "Cookies & Screeem" M&M's, as spotted at a local Target.

"Does anyone even own a calendar anymore? New Cookies & Screeem M&M's at Target," the user captioned the photo of the purple-and-black candy bag, along with a horrified screaming emoji. (The post comes just a few days after the same user unveiled a package of the new Pumpkin Pie KitKats—"crisp wafers in pumpkin pie flavored creme"—first spotted at a Dillons store.) "They feature white chocolate with an outer coating of dark chocolate and a speckled design."

Our fearless 'grammer then takes us on a mind-opening tour of M&M history in order to illustrate that the new flavor isn't exactly brand-new: "We've flirted with this concept before: Easter Sundae M&M's were white & milk, and Double Chocolate M&M's were milk & dark. Of course this is all spooky foreplay for the Triple Chocolate M&M's coming this winter, which have milk, dark, & white."

The new flavor joins the much-anticipated White Pumpkin Pie in M&M's fall flavor lineup. But Cookies & Screeem aren't the only Halloween items exclusive to Target this year (and which may arrive earlier than expected). There's also:

Reese’s Spooky Miniatures

Reese’s Bats

Dove Milk Chocolate & Caramel Witches Mix

SweeTARTS Skulls & Bones

Courtesy of Target

Courtesy of Target

Courtesy of Target

Courtesy of Target

It seems like Target is the place to be for all things spooky this Halloween.