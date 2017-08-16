Cookie Monster's New Book Is Titled 'The Joy of Cookies'

At this point, we've seen a fair share of celebrities sharing books about food. From books by celebrity chefs like Jamie Oliver and Bill Granger to books by celebrities who really don't have much to do with food at all, like Ziggy Marley and Pippa Middleton(ish), the celebrity cookbook has become kind of a bookstore staple. But there's one celebrity food enthusiast whose thoughts have been shrouded in mystery until now: Cookie Monster. Fortunately, in Cookie Monster's new book The Joy of Cookies, he tells all.

Courtesy of Sesame Workshop / Sesame Street

Warning: he does not actually divulge his time-tested cookie recipe in the book, as far as we know. For that, you're going to have to get your hands on a copy of Big Bird's Busy Book from 1975. What The Joy of Cookies: Cookie Monster's Guide to Life does include is Cookie Monster-ed out versions of famous sayings and aphorisms. According to Entertainment Weekly's preview, it's going to include such gems of wisdom as, "LOVE is meaning of life. LOVE COOKIES is purpose of life," and "Make Cookies, Not War." The book was inspired by that recent iPhone 6 commercial of Cookie Monster using Siri to help him bake cookies.

Courtesy of Sesame Workshop / Sesame Street

This won't be the first time we got to see inside the brain of Cookie Monster. You may remember his shower thoughts video, which included such wisdom as, "It's weird that we cook bacon and bake cookies. Hmm." and "Lobsters are mermaids to scorpions!" There was also the time he shared his first childhood cookie memory with us, from back when he was mild-mannered and his name was Sid. For more reflections from Sid/Cookie Monster, The Joy of Cookies: Cookie Monster's Guide to Life will hit the shelves in April 2018. If you're really eager, you can preorder it from Amazon or one of these sellers now.