You Guys Are Great at Food Photos

It's our birthday! Yes, Food & Wine turns 40 this year, and to celebrate, we rounded up our 40 favorite recipes of all time—no small task, considering the magazine has published more than 24,000 since 1978—and printed them all in our September issue (on newsstands now).

And, since there's nothing better than sharing the dishes that are so memorable, so revelatory, and so delicious that we're still making them four decades after we first tasted them, we asked you to make one (or more!) of the recipes, post a pic to Instagram, tag us in the photo, and use the hashtag #CookThe40.

Guys, you delivered. While we'll be checking out (and regramming) submissions through the end of the year, here are our 40 faves so far. 

Desserts 

That fanning! That glaze! Reader Blanca did Rose Levy Beranbaum proud with her meticulously-arranged take on the pastry queen's Deep-Dish All-American Cinnamon Apple Pie

 

One more of this awesome chocolate mousse from @foodandwine 's top 40 recipes 😍 . And on this shot I also practiced a little backlight for @bealubas ' #belightinspired challenge! I love the way the backlight brings the eye to the texture of the chocolate shavings on the whipped cream 😍

It's no surprise that this reader happens to be a food stylist and photographer—she gave Craig Claiborne's extra-foamy Ultimate Chocolate Mousse the crystal pedestal it deserves.  

 

And this ambitious reader turned that same mousse into a tart!

 

Kouign-Amann 🇫🇷 (Breton butter cake) from @foodandwine 's top 40 recipes 😍 . I wish I had known about it when we were actually traveling through Bretagne last year 😓 it would've been great to taste such a traditional treat from the region 😍 . Just layers of dough and butter, which surprisingly I didn't have too hard a time laminating. Not as much as croissant dough, which is softer, so keeping it chilled while laminating is a lot more important to prevent the butter and dough from just melting together and losing the layers. For the kouign-amann though you just use regular bread (or pizza) dough so it's much less tricky. On the recipe from Food & Wine it even says you can use frozen dough, I didn't have any so I just made some from scratch.

This impressive-looking (and tasting) Breton Butter Cake can be made with store-bought bread or pizza dough. 

 

Delish Kouign-Amann gâteau (Breton Butter Cake) I tried making for the first time using one of @foodandwine 's top 40 recipes 😍 . It's a super easy recipe that calls for frozen bread or pizza dough, butter and sugar, that's it! I didn't have frozen dough so I just made the simple dough I usually make for pizza 😁

Here's a closeup of those flakes. 

 

"Sunshine and happiness on a plate" is right. Jessica B. Harris' Citrus Meringue Pie, adapted from her mother's recipe, uses fresh lemon and lime juices baked into a pastry shell made with fresh orange juice.

 

If someone makes Marcia Kiesel's Mom's Chocolate Cake for you, hold them tight and never let them go. 

 

And if you make the cake—like Food & Wine's social media editor Caroline did here—that's a reason in itself to throw a party. 

 

Meat 

There's so much going on in this Kogi Dog by @ridingshotgunla but once the components are prepped, assembly is fast. On top: finely shredded cabbage dressed with lime juice, fresh romaine lettuce, and cilantro. Under the hot dog: seared kimchi, grated sharp cheddar, sesame mayo, and a touch of sriracha. The girls had their hot dogs with ketchup and mustard since they can't handle any spice. Named one of @foodandwine best 40 recipes, it's worth checking out.

Yes, Roy Choi's Kogi Dogs—topped with cabbage, kimchi, and cheddar—deserve an extreme closeup. 

 

Is there anything more "summer" than a hot dog on a paper plate? 

 

My summer outings will never be the same since I found kimchi. Introducing "Kogi Dogs" It's how I do my dogs on the grill. Toasted roll, quality beef grilled hot dogs, sautéed kimchi, fresh grated cheddar cheese, lettuce, finely chopped red cabbage and green scallion. Some cilantro and gochujang or Sriracha sauce🔥🔥🔥Plenty other goodies like devil eggs, baked beans and corn on the cob. Watermelon and cantaloupe. Memorial Day cookie cake! 😋🇺🇸 . . Recipe credit author Roy Choi adopted from https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/kogi-dogs

Okay, yes, a hot dog on a paper plate with a side of watermelon. 

 

Elizabeth Andoh's Soboro Donburi (Gingery Ground Beef with Peas Over Rice) just might be the ultimate early fall meal.

 

Our favorite Korean-Style Short Ribs are marinated overnight in a mix of sake, soy, sugar, garlic, and sesame oil. 

 

Sick of pasta and tomato sauce? British cookbook author Nigel Slater's Pasta with Sausage, Basil, and Mustard is a warm, spicy alternative. 

 

 

Poultry

One reader deemed Paul Bocuse's light, flavorful Poulet au Vinaigre "fuss-worthy," and we couldn't agree more. 

 

Here it is again, with extra sauce. 

 

If it's speed you're after, this Caramelized Black Pepper Chicken, chef Charles Phan's take on the sweet and hot Vietnamese dish, comes together in minutes. 

 

Here's the dish again, dressed up with chopped scallions. 

 

The secret to chef Paul Chung's signature Jerk Chicken? Inculding Chinese five-spice in the marinade. 

 

Seafood 

The key to @Ashley_Christensen's Spaghetti and Clams With Braised Greens? The chef steams the clams in wine, then purees the resulting broth with roasted red peppers, creating a deeply flavorful sauce that clings to the pasta. (Looks like @kiwisorbet followed her recipe to a T.)

 

This Pan Roasted Salmon With Tomato Vinaigrette, created by Chopped host Ted Allen, is the ultimate easy weeknight dinner. 

 

And, as one reader points out, it's paleo too. 

 

Pairing it with cauliflower rice and golden zucchini makes for a colorful dish. 

 

Seared Salmon with Summer Vegetables - from @foodandwine September 2018 issue, recipe by Michael Romano For my first recipe of the #cookthe40 challenge I took on this Union Square Cafe classic. I was a little intimidated by the number of steps in this recipe, but once you've made it once you won't be. The result is really good. I doubled up the salmon to make an entree, which was perfect. The result balances the sweetness of the corn with a vinegar sauce. ❤️ suggests a little heat to make this perfect. I agree.

Seared Salmon with Summer Vegetables, a Union Square Cafe classic, really shines when you add a little heat, as this reader points out. 

 

Plus, it's super fun to plate. 

 

Shrimp Creole - from @foodandwine September 2018 Issue, recipe by @emeril Recipe 8 of the #cookthe40 challenge. According to❤️ this needs to be added to the repertoire. It's spicy, shrimpy, savoury; the full package. I piled it on rice and it was perfect. If you are intimidated by steps in the recipe, don't be. This is totally doable on a weeknight or as an impressive dinner for guests. I'd actually double the sauce for the shrimp since ❤️ was devouring the sauce even without the protein. While I joked about the amount of Cajun Seafood Seasoning the recipe makes, if I make this dinner as often as ❤️ would like I'm use it up fast.

If you're looking for some extra zing with your seafood, Emeril's Shrimp Creole packs a punch. (Bonus: the sace can be made ahead and frozen for up to a month.) 

 

Veggies 

Catalan Tomato Bread is proof that the best dishes are often the simplest. 

 

And pairing the recipe with jamon iberico was a stroke of genius. 

 

Not to brag, but our editorial assistant Nina really nailed it with her photo of this @stevenraichlen classic. 

 

Okay, not to brag again, but Food & Wine photo editor Abby took Missy Robbins' (already tasty-looking) Chickpeas and Kale in Spice Pomodoro Sauce and styled it out

 

We agree—the fennel seeds do make the dish. 

 

Salads 

Chef Dan Kluger's salad of Tomatoes With Herbs and Almond Vinaigrette is a total summer showstopper—and a photogenic one, at that. 

 

A very photogenic one. 

 

Very, very photogenic. 

 

You guys clearly have a favorite here. 

 

Heidi Swanson's Farro and Green Olive Salad with Walnuts and Raisins stands out as a side dish, but is also hearty enough to be the main event. 

 

Baked Goat Cheese Salad - from @foodandwine September 2018 issue, recipe from @alicelouisewaters Dish number 3 of my #cookthe40 challenge. This recipe is delicious, so easy and impressive in it's simplicity. The soft tangy goat cheese spread on the croutons or mixed with the fresh salad complement each other perfectly. It's both light and satisfying and will see my kitchen again. All you need to remember to do is marinade the goat cheese disks overnight in olive oil and thyme. The croutons are just day old baguette brushed with butter, baked for 15 minutes then rubbed with a garlic clove. The goat cheese is marinated then rolled in bread crumbs (another good use for that stale baguette) and thyme, then baked 12 minutes. The vinegrette is just oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Plate nicely and you can pretend that you are eating in @alicelouisewaters kitchen on a summer night.

If you've ever asked yourself, "What doesn't taste better topped with cheese?" you might want to try your hand at Alice Waters' Baked Goat Cheese Salad

 

@foodandwine #cookthe40

Want to convert an okra hater? Fry it up and toss it into this Crispy Okra Salad with crunchy onions and fresh tomatoes. 

 

Crispy Okra Salad - from @foodandwine September 2018 issue, recipe by @suvirsaran Dish number 4 of my #cookthe40 challenge. I have never had okra like this. Fried okra, of course, but never cut into long thin strips then pan fried. The resulting bites are thin, light and super crispy and extra flavorful from the garam masala and amchoor powder that is smokey, spicy and with a light fruitiness. It all comes together simply with red onion, tomato, cilantro and lemon juice. The salad is light and addicting. We devoured it. ❤️ suggested that it would be fantastic with a grilled shrimp or two on top. We'll try that next time.

Adding some grilled shrimp on top does sound good. 

 

Snacks 

If you make our Tiki Snack Mix, which combines soy-and-honey-glazed peanuts, bacon, and chewy pineapple, be prepared to share. 

