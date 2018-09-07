You Guys Are Great at Food Photos

It's our birthday! Yes, Food & Wine turns 40 this year, and to celebrate, we rounded up our 40 favorite recipes of all time—no small task, considering the magazine has published more than 24,000 since 1978—and printed them all in our September issue (on newsstands now).

And, since there's nothing better than sharing the dishes that are so memorable, so revelatory, and so delicious that we're still making them four decades after we first tasted them, we asked you to make one (or more!) of the recipes, post a pic to Instagram, tag us in the photo, and use the hashtag #CookThe40.

Guys, you delivered. While we'll be checking out (and regramming) submissions through the end of the year, here are our 40 faves so far.

Desserts

That fanning! That glaze! Reader Blanca did Rose Levy Beranbaum proud with her meticulously-arranged take on the pastry queen's Deep-Dish All-American Cinnamon Apple Pie.

It's no surprise that this reader happens to be a food stylist and photographer—she gave Craig Claiborne's extra-foamy Ultimate Chocolate Mousse the crystal pedestal it deserves.

This impressive-looking (and tasting) Breton Butter Cake can be made with store-bought bread or pizza dough.

"Sunshine and happiness on a plate" is right. Jessica B. Harris' Citrus Meringue Pie, adapted from her mother's recipe, uses fresh lemon and lime juices baked into a pastry shell made with fresh orange juice.

If someone makes Marcia Kiesel's Mom's Chocolate Cake for you, hold them tight and never let them go.

And if you make the cake—like Food & Wine's social media editor Caroline did here—that's a reason in itself to throw a party.

Meat

Yes, Roy Choi's Kogi Dogs—topped with cabbage, kimchi, and cheddar—deserve an extreme closeup.

Is there anything more "summer" than a hot dog on a paper plate?

Elizabeth Andoh's Soboro Donburi (Gingery Ground Beef with Peas Over Rice) just might be the ultimate early fall meal.

Our favorite Korean-Style Short Ribs are marinated overnight in a mix of sake, soy, sugar, garlic, and sesame oil.

Sick of pasta and tomato sauce? British cookbook author Nigel Slater's Pasta with Sausage, Basil, and Mustard is a warm, spicy alternative.

Poultry

One reader deemed Paul Bocuse's light, flavorful Poulet au Vinaigre "fuss-worthy," and we couldn't agree more.

If it's speed you're after, this Caramelized Black Pepper Chicken, chef Charles Phan's take on the sweet and hot Vietnamese dish, comes together in minutes.

The secret to chef Paul Chung's signature Jerk Chicken? Inculding Chinese five-spice in the marinade.

Seafood

The key to @Ashley_Christensen's Spaghetti and Clams With Braised Greens? The chef steams the clams in wine, then purees the resulting broth with roasted red peppers, creating a deeply flavorful sauce that clings to the pasta. (Looks like @kiwisorbet followed her recipe to a T.)

This Pan Roasted Salmon With Tomato Vinaigrette, created by Chopped host Ted Allen, is the ultimate easy weeknight dinner.

Seared Salmon with Summer Vegetables, a Union Square Cafe classic, really shines when you add a little heat, as this reader points out.

If you're looking for some extra zing with your seafood, Emeril's Shrimp Creole packs a punch. (Bonus: the sace can be made ahead and frozen for up to a month.)

Veggies

Catalan Tomato Bread is proof that the best dishes are often the simplest.

Not to brag, but our editorial assistant Nina really nailed it with her photo of this @stevenraichlen classic.

Okay, not to brag again, but Food & Wine photo editor Abby took Missy Robbins' (already tasty-looking) Chickpeas and Kale in Spice Pomodoro Sauce and styled it out.

Salads

Chef Dan Kluger's salad of Tomatoes With Herbs and Almond Vinaigrette is a total summer showstopper—and a photogenic one, at that.

Heidi Swanson's Farro and Green Olive Salad with Walnuts and Raisins stands out as a side dish, but is also hearty enough to be the main event.

If you've ever asked yourself, "What doesn't taste better topped with cheese?" you might want to try your hand at Alice Waters' Baked Goat Cheese Salad.

Want to convert an okra hater? Fry it up and toss it into this Crispy Okra Salad with crunchy onions and fresh tomatoes.

Snacks

If you make our Tiki Snack Mix, which combines soy-and-honey-glazed peanuts, bacon, and chewy pineapple, be prepared to share.