MMA Fighter Conor McGregor Has Released His Own Irish Whiskey

Celebrity whiskeys have become a dime a dozen. (Well, not literally. These kinds of branded boozes can actually be quite expensive.) Bob Dylan, Drake, and David Beckham are just a few of the big names to have gotten into the whiskey game. But if you want a celebrity whiskey that really kicks ass (again, not literally) Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey just might be the new brand for you: It’s the official whiskey of MMA fighter and occasional boxer Conor McGregor.

More than just a sponsor in name, McGregor is said to be the founder, chairman, and majority owner of the Proper No. Twelve brand, which is officially launching today in the United States and Ireland with plans to expand further in 2019. “Numerous Irish whiskey makers sought McGregor’s endorsement over the years, but as a true born and bred Irishman, he did not want to simply endorse an Irish whiskey,” the announcement states. “Inspired by his pride for Ireland and his love of Irish whiskey, McGregor wanted to create his own whiskey that would match his high standards and make his country proud.”

The final product is said to be distilled at “the world’s oldest whiskey distillery” in Ireland working with master distiller David Elder who had previously worked at Guinness. “We created close to one hundred blends and ultimately selected what we knew was the one and only proper whiskey blend,” McGregor said. “We took the time to develop an incredible whiskey and I’m excited to share it with the world.” The resulting 80-proof spirit is described as “complex and sophisticated yet smooth and approachable with hints of vanilla, honey and toasted wood.”

Courtesy of Eire Born Spirits

As for the whiskey’s name, McGregor also provided plenty of backstory. “I come from a place called Crumlin, in Dublin 12. It’s a place dear to my heart. It’s where I learned how to fight; it made me who I am today. It’s a place I’m still very much a part of every single day of my life. So, that’s where the name came from. It’s proper Irish whiskey and twelve is my hometown,” McGregor said in a statement. “Growing up on the streets of Dublin 12, I learned the values of loyalty and hard work. I respect other Irish whiskeys, but I am coming in strong, with passion and with purpose. I am the founder of this company and I am going to give it my all.”

As one final selling point, the brand also has a charity component. McGregor has promised to donate $5 from every case sold, up to $1 million, to local first responder organizations or charities in the state where the whiskey is sold. Of course, you could make the joke that we may need well-funded first responders after potentially-feisty MMA fans have a few too many tipples and suddenly think they’ve conjured up McGregor’s fighting spirit, but let’s just leave it at “Please drink responsibly.”