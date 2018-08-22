The Best Books on Booze Coming Out This Fall

Along with big restaurant openings, apple picking season, farmers market peaks and a break in humidity, we love fall for all the great new cookbooks that come out each year. This fall, there's a particularly long list of blockbuster books on the horizon, bringing restaurant kitchens and the minds of great chefs into our homes. And in an important subcategory, there are a range of great books focused exclusively on booze—wine, beer, and spirits.

We've rounded up seven of these boozy books that we're particularly excited about. So make room on your bar cart, 'cuz you're going to buy them all:

Hacking Whiskey, by Aaron Goldfarb

Dovetail, September 25, $20

This one is not for the casual whiskey drinker—and probably not for the casual cook, either. If you're interested in infusing everyone's favorite brown liquor with marijuana smoke or making bone marrow luge shots, on the other hand, this book's for you.

Apéritif: Cocktail Hour the French Way, by Rebekah Peppler

Clarkson Potter, October 16, $19

Italy's apertivo tradition may have been getting all the love lately, but Paris-transplant Rebekah Peppler makes a winning argument for France's version of the pre-dinner drink + snack ritual. With witty and honest prose and stunning photography, this book is one to keep out on the coffee table (or bar cart). It's already inspired me to swap Lillet for Aperol in my spritz, and since I don't need any convincing to get to Paris, it's allowed me to bring a little of Paris home, which is perhaps the biggest gift anyone could give me.

A Drinkable Feast: A Cocktail Companion to 1920s Paris, by Philip Greene

October 19, TarcherPerigee, $18

And speaking of Paris, here comes a book that details famous American ex-pats (Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Gertrude Stein...) who fled to Paris during Prohibition—and what they drink when they were there. Author Philip Greene, one of the founders Museum of the American Cocktail highlights over 50 cocktails—diving into each one's history, selling point, and most famous fan—and offers recipes to go with them.

Cocktail Codex, by Alex Day, Nick Fauchald, David Kaplan

October 30, Ten Speed Press, $40

If you devoured craft cocktail bible Death & Co., which features drinks from the world-famous NYC bar, you'll want to get your hands on Cocktail Codex, the latest book from the team behind the Death & Co. Here, they take a different approach, singling out six "root recipes," from which readers can mix pretty much any drink. Learn the template, and any cocktail you can think of is within reach.

Wine Food: New Adventures in Drinking and Cooking, by Dana Frank and Andrea Slonecker

September 11, Lorena Jones Books, $25

Wine pairing advice should evolve with the way we eat, and no on knows that better than natural wine bar and winery owner Dana Frank, who wrote this book with author and stylist Andrea Slonecker. It features 75 recipes all over the map—from brunch to weeknight dinners and special occasion feasts—each that pair well with an affordable wine.

The Dead Rabbit Mixology and Mayhem, by Sean Muldoon, Jack McGarry, Jillian Vose)

October 30, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $28

If you've been to NYC's The Dead Rabbit recently, you've seen its graphic novel-style menu (and hopefully tried more than a couple of their outstanding drinks. Drinks that have earned them accolades galore, including Best Bar in the World in 2016 on The World's 50 Best Bars list). This book features 100 recipes from the collection-worthy menu, accompanied by modern-day interpretations of Gangs of New York-era tales. Like the menu itself, this book shows off the creativity and attention to detail that shot The Dead Rabbit to fame and keeps it so compelling, night in and night out.

The Craft Beer Dictionary: An A-Z of Craft Beer, from Hop to glass, by Richard Croasdale

October 2, Mitchell Beazley, $20

Need a gift for the craft beer lover in your life? This encyclopedic text—featuring explanations of terms, techniques, beer styles and equipment—and written by beer writer Richard Croasdale is probably it.