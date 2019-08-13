Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Will Arrive This Fall

Image zoom The Coca-Cola Company

The holiday season is a natural occasion to indulge in sweet treats, and this year, the Coca-Cola Company will be offering new ways for two of its best-known brands to join in on the festivities. Arriving this fall, soda fans can keep their eyes out for Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry.

Coca-Cola Cinnamon, a flavor that has previously been offered in the U.K. but will be new to the U.S. this year, and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry, which is billed as a "limited edition" offering that is completely new, will land on store shelves starting September 30 and stick around until December 31 or while supplies last, a Coca-Cola spokesperson confirmed to us by email.

Rumors of both products' impending release began swirling yesterday when the always reliable Instagram account CandyHunting wrote that Cinnamon Coca-Cola had been "confirmed" and that Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry would also be "out for the holiday season." Unfortunately, beyond the specific release dates, Coca-Cola wasn't able to provide us with any additional details at this time, but said that info would be "coming soon."

Ostensibly, the version of Coca-Cola Cinnamon set to be released in the U.S. will be similar to the version released across the pond last year — though the British version was a Coke Zero variety whereas the imagery for the American version is regular Coke. At the time of its 2018 British release, Coca-Cola Great Britain simply described the new soda as "bursting full of warming flavours." (Note the very British extra "u.")

Meanwhile, though Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry may be new, Sprite Cranberry has been around since 2013 and has proven to be extremely popular. Coca-Cola says sales of the drink doubled from 2013 to 2017, and the soda even inspired its own meme courtesy of a LeBron James commercial. No word on if the Laker will be involved in any meme-worthy promotion of the new Sprite variety. We can only hope.