CNN Will Air a Final 5-Episode Season of 'Parts Unknown'

Today CNN revealed that the network has enough material to air one last season of Anthony Bourdain’s beloved food and travel documentary series, Parts Unknown. The new five-episode run of the show, which ran for 11 seasons, will air this fall.

However, according to the LA Times, only one episode of the show was completed and includes Bourdain’s personalized narration: a trip to Kenya with W. Kamau Bell, a colleague at CNN and host of United Shades of America.

The other four episodes will take place on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, Texas’ Big Bend region, the Mexican border, the Asturias region of Spain, and Indonesia. In place of Bourdain’s narration, the production company which films the episodes will use audio of Bourdain gathered while shooting, and will incorporate interviews (with still unspecified persons) that will tie each episode together.

“They will have the full presence of Tony because you’ll see him, you’ll hear him, you’ll watch him,” Amy Entelis, the executive vice president of talent and content at CNN, told the LA Times. “That layer of his narration will be missing, but it will be replaced by other voices of people who are in the episodes.”

Audiences will get a peek behind the curtain in the penultimate episode, during which crew members will reveal how the series is made as well as behind the scenes footage. Crucially, they’ll also discuss their perceptions of Bourdain's impact on the world. Other than that, there are no plans to dip into the show’s archive to air further episodes.

In the wake of Anthony Bourdain’s death in June, fans have mourned the loss of prescient social commentator and recent political activist—he was one of the first and few men to speak openly and honestly about sexual harassment in Hollywood and the restaurant industry and to recognize his role in reinforcing toxic kitchen culture in the early years of his career. His presence in the discourse of politics, food, and cross-culture understanding will be greatly missed.