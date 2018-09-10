Clark Candy Bars Will Be Back—But Don’t Expect Them in Time for Halloween

This year proved to be a disastrous rollercoaster ride for the Necco candy company. The brand’s namesake wafers had been around since 1847, so when news broke in March that the former New England Confectionary Company was likely to go under, people freaked – reportedly stocking up on as many Necco Wafers as they could find. Multiple parties stepped in to try to save the company, and by May, a buyer appeared to have salvaged the brand. But then, in July, a sudden end: The entire Necco factory closed with only a day’s warning.

What was often overlooked during this drama is that Necco made more than just Wafers: The factory also produced an odd mix of beloved, nostalgic, and sometimes even hated candies including things like Sweethearts Conversation Hearts, Mary Janes, Squirrel Nut Zippers, and Clark Bars. What does the future hold for these brands? Well, at least one of them is getting a second lease on life: Clark Bars are returning home to Pennsylvania.

According to the Associated Press, the Boyer Candy Company in Altoona, Pennsylvania – located about 100 miles east of Pittsburgh – has purchased the rights to produce Clark Bars. Boyer currently makes a handful of candies, most notably Mallo Cups – billed as “a whipped marshmallow creme center surrounded by a delicious combination of milk chocolate and coconut.”

Anthony Forgione, owner of Boyer Candy, said that bringing Boyer back towards its Pittsburgh home only made sense. The candy was first created in the city by D.L. Clark in 1917. “We're really excited. This is an iconic Pennsylvania candy,” Forgione was quoted as saying. “I remember the heartbreak when it left Pittsburgh.”

Intriguingly enough, Forgione wouldn’t disclose who he bought the brand from or how much he paid for it. Necco has been through a couple of hands since being sold, but the current owner still remains a mystery. However, the fact that the Clark brand has been sold off would potentially bode well for those wondering if Necco’s other candies will ever return to store shelves.

But as far as Clark Bars are concerned, Forgione said we shouldn’t expect to see them for sale anytime soon: Perfecting the classic candy could take up to six month. “We're not going to just pump product out,” he reportedly said. “We saw how upset people were about the potential of this brand not existing in this country. It's really what drove us to take a stand and bring it back. No candy bar should go out of production on its 101st birthday.”