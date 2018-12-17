Cinnamon Toast Crunch Launches Churro Cereal

In the past few years, there's been a major uptick in cereal versions of popular desserts, from Nutter Butter and Chips Ahoy! (tiny breakfast cookies!), to Hostess Honey Buns and Donettes (itty bitty pastries you eat with a spoon!), to Sour Patch Kids (yes, the candy now has its own cereal, flavored with "a sour coating and a sweet finish"). And today, churros are getting the breakfast treatment, thanks to General Mills.

Yes, the food manufacturer is rolling out Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, which are, according to the press release, "bite-size churros dusted with real cinnamon to deliver a sweet cinnamon flavor." Taste-wise, they sound pretty Original Cinnamon Toast Crunch-adjacent, and the individual pieces are very small and cute, like if an ambitious hamster opened up a churro stand.

In other exciting Cinnamon Toast Crunch news, Chocolate Toast Crunch—a limited-edition version of the cereal that was taken off the shelves in 2016—makes its triumphant return today. According to General Mills, it's the most-requested cereal in the Cinnamon Toast Crunch family—there was even a Change.org petition to bring it back. (Sample comment, from a petition supporter: "Chocolate cinnamon crunch is the best cereal I have ever had. The only sweet thing that beat it was a dessert at this 2* Michelin restaurant called Daniel's, and chocolate toast crunch was a lot cheaper and easier to access.")

And, just in case you prefer cereals that stain your milk fun colors, today also marks the debut of Fruity Lucky Charms—a take on the classic involving its standard marshmallows alongside bright pink, fruit-flavored cereal pieces. It'll share shelf space with the previously-announced Chocolatey Winter Lucky Charms, which feature cocoa-infused cereal and special blue and white snowman and snowflake marshmallows.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Chocolate Toast Crunch, and Fruity Lucky Charms are all available at retailers nationwide, for $3.99 (mid-size) to $4.99 (family size).