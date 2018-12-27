Hey, Procrastinators: Get All Your New Year's Eve Party Gear in These Post-Christmas Sales

Now that Christmas is over, the real shopping can begin, right? Right. December 26 is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and, much like Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become weeks-long affairs, you can expect many deals to extend way after the clock strikes midnight tonight. So, what better time than now to rush-order everything you need to throw the perfect New Year's Eve party? Here, we've rounded up the best on-sale home goods, dinnerware, and kitchen gear for entertaining in style.

Champagne Glasses

Amazon

These weighty, stemless, crystal champagne glasses must make a super satisfying "clink."

Faceted Crystal Champagne Glasses (Set of 2) by Viski, $20 (was $35) at Amazon.

Macy's

Or, pick of set of six classic-as-can-be champagne flutes.

Tuscany Champagne Flutes (Set of 6) by Lenox, $30 (was $54) at Macy's.

MoMA Design Store

Maybe take the unexpected route and go for these inside-out champagne glasses, worthy of a double-take.

Inside Out Champagne Glasses (Set of 2), $54 (was $70) at MoMA Design Store.

Photo Booth Props

Amazon

Hang a colorful sheet (or spring for a glittery backdrop) and set out a few instant cameras, and you have a makeshift photo booth. Provide a slew of silly props and you have a good makeshift photo booth.

New Year's Photo Booth Props Kit, $15 (was $25) at Amazon.

Moscow Mule Mugs

Amazon

You can never have too many specialty cocktail glasses around on NYE.

Copper Moscow Mule Mugs (Set of 4), $25 (was $40) at Amazon.

Wine Glasses

Macy's

Picking a set of red wine glasses on sale is never a bad idea.

Tuscan Red Wine Glasses (Set of 6) by Lenox, $29 (was $54) at Macy's.

Nordstrom

Neither is making a statement with frosted wine glasses edged in gold.

Dobra Gold Rim Wine Glass by Anthropologie, $8 (was $12) at Nordstrom.