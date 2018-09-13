Chrissy Teigen's Kitchen and Tabletop Collection Launches at Target September 30

Model and mom Chrissy Teigen loves to cook—check out her cookbooks Cravings: Recipes for all the Food You Want to Eat and Cravings: Hungry for More for proof—and this fall, she partners with Target to launch a range of cookware and tableware inspired by her SoCal celebrity lifestyle. The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection, available exclusively at Target from September 30, will feature more than 40 items—including chic drinkware, full-fledged cookware sets, and even a cast iron Dutch oven—and everything is priced from $4 to $140.

"I've always wanted people to love what they've cooked from my books," she says. "Creating a collection was a natural extension of my passion for food, and I am so excited for everyone to be proud of and truly love their kitchen and tools."

Among the must-haves for anyone interested in a stylish new addition to their cookware collection: organic plates and bowls that channel a rustic down-to-earth vibe that looks almost handmade. They're also some of Teigen's personal favorites.

"I love the organic plates and bowls," she says. "I wanted to make sure everything in the line felt unique and special, and each piece has little marks of character—like raw edges and flecks of glaze that differ from piece to piece. They're timeless but have character, and they look beautiful both on a table and stacked on a shelf."

Teigen, who's married to singer John Legend, has two children—and turns out their 2-year-old daughter Luna is a massive Target fan.

"Our daughter, Luna, is a once-a-week Target shopper," Teigen says. "Sometimes she is recognized in the store before we are! She’s at such a fun age right now. We like to crawl in the tents on display and guess prices on items like a gameshow. Luna thinks anything and everything is three dollars. Miles has yet to go on his first Target adventure, but we will definitely be popping into random Targets across the country when we hit the road for John’s tour."

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen arrives exclusive in Target stores September 30.