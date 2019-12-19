Chrissy Teigen Is Producing a Documentary About French Fries

Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

After signing on to host a food-centric talk show with David Chang this spring, model, TV host, and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has more exciting food media news on the horizon—a gig producing a documentary about French fries.

Variety reports that “Fries! The Movie” will focus on the “universal love for French potatoes," featuring farmers, chefs, celebrities, food scientists, and more.

"Very excited to finally announce the most important documentary of our time!!" Teigen wrote about the news on Instagram.

Teigen’s production company, Suit & Thai Productions, is one of several producers on the film; Michael Steed and Gillian Brown, who worked on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, will co-direct. As for the content? So far, Eric Ripert, best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell, and Dave Arnold (founder and president of the Museum of Food and Drink) are confirmed to appear—according to Variety, Sir Kensington’s is financing the movie, so we can probably expect to see some of its mustard and ketchup make cameos, too.

Other than that, details are scarce about the project, with no projected premiere date, nor is there any indication of whether it will provide an answer to the all-important question—which French fry style is the best? Waffle-cut? Shoestring? Double-fried? Curly? We don’t pick favorites, but you can try out some of our recipes at home and decide for yourself.

Last month, Teigen also launched her website, "Cravings by Chrissy Teigen," after over a year of work. It not only includes recipes—think Ham & Swiss “Hot Pockets,” Sheet Pan Herbed Chicken Breasts & Roasted Green Beans, and Cardamom Coffee Buns—but videos, restaurant guides for Los Angeles and New York, and a Q&A page where users can ask Teigen questions. The site was so popular when it launched that it temporarily crashed, but rest assured, it’s up and running now and ready to use.